Pravesh Kumar, son of Haryana Police CID ASI Ramesh Kumar Gurjar, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Indian Army, bringing pride to his family and Lehrian village in Bhuna of Fatehabad district.

Pravesh was promoted to Lieutenant in the 44 Armoured Regiment on Saturday. His parents, Ramesh Kumar Gurjar and Savitri Devi, congratulated him and offered their blessings. They also celebrated the occasion by feeding their son sweets.

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After his promotion, Pravesh sought his parents’ blessings and reaffirmed his commitment to serving and protecting the country.

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His father said Pravesh completed his primary education in the village before moving to Chandigarh. He studied Classes 10 and 12 at DAV School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, and later completed his BA from DN College, Hisar.

Pravesh joined the Delhi Police in January 2024. A few months later, he was selected for the Indian Army and joined the 44 Armoured Regiment.

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According to his father, Pravesh earned recognition in the Army through hard work and dedication. His promotion to Lieutenant marks another milestone in his career.

For the family, the achievement is a moment of immense pride. “It is a proud moment for us to see our son become a Lieutenant,” his parents said.

The achievement has also brought celebrations to Lehrian village. Residents and relatives are expected to welcome Pravesh when he visits the village on Sunday. The family has also arranged refreshments for those coming to congratulate him.