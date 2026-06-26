Haryana couple arrested for heroin smuggling

The Counter Intelligence and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of the Faridkot Police have arrested a married couple allegedly involved in cross-border and local drug trafficking. The arrest was made during a routine patrolling operation along the highway link road.

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​The arrested couple have been identified as Balwinder Singh alias Binder and his wife

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​Sarbjit Kaur.

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​Both accused are residents of the Jind district in Haryana but were active in supplying illicit drugs across the border districts of Punjab.

​A preliminary investigation into their background revealed that Balwinder Singh is a habitual offender. He already faces two prior criminal cases related to drug smuggling under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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​The Kotkapura Sadar Police have registered a fresh case against the couple under the NDPS Act. The police have obtained their remand to interrogate them further, looking into their backward supply linkages and identifying who the narcotics were meant to be delivered to in the region.