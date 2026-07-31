Haryana: Crackdown on spurious drugs intensified

The state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has recorded 16 arrests in cases related to counterfeit/spurious drugs following intensified enforcement under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Of these, 12 arrests have been made by the FDA, Gurugram, which has also busted multiple interstate counterfeit medicine syndicates, seized fake medicines worth about Rs 70 lakh, and recovered 323 varieties of allopathic medicines.

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The enforcement drive was carried out on the direction of the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, calling for strict implementation of the provisions of the Act against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of spurious drugs.

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Subsequently, Ripan Mehta, State Drugs Controller, issued instructions to all field officers to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the Act through intelligence-based surveillance, prompt inspections, rigorous sampling, coordinated action, and expeditious legal proceedings against offenders.

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Since September 2025, the FDA, Gurugram, has unearthed several organised counterfeit medicine networks operating across states, making Gurugram one of the state’s leading enforcement units against spurious medicines.

One of the department’s biggest successes came in April 2026, when the FDA busted a counterfeit Mounjaro injection racket. Acting on specific intelligence, enforcement teams raided premises in DLF Phase-IV and Sector-69, Gurugram, seizing counterfeit injections worth nearly Rs 70 lakh. The injection is used for diabetes and weight loss.

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In another significant operation in July, the department dismantled an interstate network dealing in counterfeit Telma-AM tablets. The investigation traced the supply chain to an unlicensed wholesale establishment in Delhi.