DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Crackdown on spurious drugs intensified

Haryana: Crackdown on spurious drugs intensified

Gurugram FDA leads with 12 of 16 arrests

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar, was arrested on Thursday for running a supply chain based drug trafficking network.
Advertisement

The state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has recorded 16 arrests in cases related to counterfeit/spurious drugs following intensified enforcement under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Of these, 12 arrests have been made by the FDA, Gurugram, which has also busted multiple interstate counterfeit medicine syndicates, seized fake medicines worth about Rs 70 lakh, and recovered 323 varieties of allopathic medicines.

Advertisement

The enforcement drive was carried out on the direction of the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, calling for strict implementation of the provisions of the Act against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of spurious drugs.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Ripan Mehta, State Drugs Controller, issued instructions to all field officers to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the Act through intelligence-based surveillance, prompt inspections, rigorous sampling, coordinated action, and expeditious legal proceedings against offenders.

Advertisement

Since September 2025, the FDA, Gurugram, has unearthed several organised counterfeit medicine networks operating across states, making Gurugram one of the state’s leading enforcement units against spurious medicines.

One of the department’s biggest successes came in April 2026, when the FDA busted a counterfeit Mounjaro injection racket. Acting on specific intelligence, enforcement teams raided premises in DLF Phase-IV and Sector-69, Gurugram, seizing counterfeit injections worth nearly Rs 70 lakh. The injection is used for diabetes and weight loss.

Advertisement

In another significant operation in July, the department dismantled an interstate network dealing in counterfeit Telma-AM tablets. The investigation traced the supply chain to an unlicensed wholesale establishment in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts