Haryana cracks down on delays in CM decisions, introduces evidence-based monitoring system

In a move aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring time-bound execution of government decisions, the Haryana Government has introduced a comprehensive monitoring framework for directions issued during meetings chaired by the Chief Minister.

Under a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, departments have been directed to move away from generic compliance remarks such as "action is being taken" and instead provide detailed, evidence-backed reports on the implementation of every decision.

Advertisement

The SOP, circulated to administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards and corporations, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil), and registrars of state universities, seeks to bring greater transparency and accountability in governance.

Advertisement

Every direction to be tracked

The government has mandated that each decision taken during the Chief Minister's meetings on administrative, developmental, welfare, infrastructure, law and order, and other key matters be converted into a distinct action point.

The departments must clearly define ‘What work is to be done’; ‘Who is responsible’; ‘By when it must be completed’; ‘What outcome is expected’ and ‘What will serve as proof of completion.’

Advertisement

The SOP advises officers to avoid vague instructions such as 'take necessary action' or 'look into the matter' and instead frame specific and measurable directives. Where multiple departments are involved, a lead department and supporting agencies must be clearly identified.

Minutes of Meeting in 3 days, no oral changes

Draft Minutes of Meeting (MoM) must be prepared within three working days of the conclusion of a meeting and circulated after approval by the competent authority.

The SOP bars any oral alteration in approved minutes. Any correction or modification will require a formal corrigendum approved by the competent authority.

Officials have also been instructed to improve preparedness for Chief Minister-led meetings. Departments should submit detailed background notes at least three working days before a scheduled meeting, covering the current status, previous decisions, progress achieved, bottlenecks, financial and administrative issues, required approvals, and proposed timelines.

Evidence mandatory for compliance claims

The SOP transforms the Action Taken Report (ATR) into an evidence-based compliance document.

Departments will be required to classify the status of every action point as: ‘Completed’; ‘In Progress’; ‘Overdue’; ‘Not Started’; or ‘Not Feasible/Issue Requiring Decision’.

For completed tasks, supporting proof such as government orders, notifications, approvals, progress reports, photographs, portal-generated reports, correspondence and statistical data must be attached.

In cases where work remains pending, departments must explain the reasons for delay, outline the work completed and remaining, identify the officer concerned and specify a revised timeline.

First ATR within 1 month

The first ATR must be submitted within one month of circulation of approved meeting minutes unless a shorter timeline has been prescribed.

For unresolved action points, departments will have to submit updated ATRs during the first week of every month until completion. Where implementation is expected to take longer than a month, departments must provide milestone-based timelines in their initial report.

Delays may be escalated

The SOP includes a structured escalation mechanism for missed deadlines. Administrative secretaries and heads of departments will review delays and determine responsibility.

If a delay is attributable to another department or agency, the fact must be explicitly recorded in the ATR and pursued at the appropriate level. Matters requiring policy, financial or administrative approval may be escalated for higher-level decisions.

Persistent delays or repeated failure to adhere to prescribed timelines may be brought to the notice of Chief Secretary for review.

CM portal to monitor progress

A dedicated CM Meeting Monitoring Portal will serve as the central platform for tracking implementation of decisions taken in Chief Minister-chaired meetings.

The portal will record details, including the responsible department and officer, deadlines, milestones, progress status, Action Taken Reports, supporting evidence and reasons for delays.

Before any action point is marked as "completed", departments will be required to upload documentary proof. They will also be accountable for the authenticity and accuracy of information uploaded on the portal.

Each department must designate a senior officer as a Departmental Nodal Officer to coordinate compliance, verify ATRs and ensure timely updates. Details of nodal officers have to be furnished to the government by September 15, 2026.

The SOP has come into effect immediately and, as far as possible, will also apply to pending decisions arising from earlier Chief Minister's meetings. The government has warned that unnecessary delays or disregard of the prescribed procedure will be viewed seriously.