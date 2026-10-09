Haryana cracks down on mislabelled protein powders, energy drinks

As part of its ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign, the state government has stepped up surveillance of products marketed to young people for fitness and energy, with a statewide enforcement drive targeting manufacturers, distributors, retailers and chemists.

The Food and Drug Administration, Haryana, conducted simultaneous inspections across all districts on October 5, checking 61 establishments and collecting 73 samples of nutraceuticals, protein powders and energy drinks. The samples have been sent to state food laboratories in Chandigarh and Karnal, besides laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

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The government said the drive was aimed at protecting young people from potentially misleading claims and ensuring the quality and safety of products increasingly used to enhance fitness and energy.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign also seeks to promote sports, regular physical activity and healthy lifestyles. Monthly marathons are being organised across the state to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and adopt healthier routines.

The Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, said strict action would be taken against businesses found compromising public health. He added that further action in cases involving the sampled products would depend on laboratory test reports.

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The department also warned against selling such products to minors, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups without appropriate medical or dietetic advice, saying violations would invite action under the applicable rules.