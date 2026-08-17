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Home / Haryana / Haryana creates revolving fund to reimburse anti-corruption trap complainants

Haryana creates revolving fund to reimburse anti-corruption trap complainants

Move aims to ensure citizens providing bribe money for vigilance traps do not face financial loss during prolonged criminal proceedings

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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In a move aimed at encouraging citizens to report corruption without suffering financial loss, the Haryana Government has established a dedicated ‘revolving fund’ to reimburse complainants whose money is used in vigilance trap operations against bribery accused.

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According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the government has constituted the Haryana Vigilance Bureau Revolving Fund, which will be administered by the Director General of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Haryana.

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The fund is intended to ensure that complainants who provide bribe money for laying traps are reimbursed promptly, instead of having their money remain tied up during lengthy criminal proceedings.

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Under the prescribed mechanism, the investigating officer will submit a reimbursement proposal to the concerned Range In-charge, who may be an Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General or Superintendent of Police. The proposal will then be examined by a committee at Vigilance Headquarters.

The committee will take the final decision on reimbursement requests based on merit. It will be chaired by an Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of the State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), with a Deputy Inspector General and a District Attorney or Deputy District Attorney as members.

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Once reimbursement is approved, the complainant will be required to submit an affidavit undertaking that the trap money released by the court after the conclusion of the criminal proceedings will be deposited back into the revolving fund.

Following submission of the undertaking, the sanctioned amount will be transferred directly to the complainant’s bank account.

To ensure the fund remains operational, the government has provided for its replenishment once 70 per cent of its corpus is exhausted. The fund’s accounts will be audited by the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana.

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