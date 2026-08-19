Haryana Crime Branch to take over Karnal encounter case amid Ror Mahasabha’s call for mahapanchayat in Karnal

Hours after the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha gave a call for a mahapanchayat in Karnal on August 24 to press their demands, including an inquiry into the alleged encounter of community member Harsh and another man, the Haryana Government transferred the case to the State Crime Branch on Tuesday late evening for further investigation.

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As per an order issued by the Director General of Police, Haryana, FIR number 282, registered on August 7 at Police Station Madhuban, Karnal, under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been transferred from the district police to the State Crime Branch with immediate effect. The investigation will be conducted under the supervision of Sanjay Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana.

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“Inspector General of Police, Crime, Haryana, will depute an officer to take over the case file from Karnal police after completing the required formalities. The Superintendent of Police, Karnal, has also been directed to hand over the case file along with all relevant records to the officer deputed by the Crime Branch,” said the order.

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This order came after growing resentment among members of the Ror community over the alleged encounter of Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, along with Birbal of Matarwa Kheri village, on August 7. The two were allegedly killed in an encounter in connection with the alleged murder of Veeru Valmiki of Sadar Bazar in the city. Veeru was allegedly murdered on August 5 by two bike-borne persons near Bhagwaria Gas agency in the city.

After the encounter of Harsh, resentment prevailed among Ror community members and they had organised a state-level meeting in Kurukshetra on August 12, demanding an inquiry from the CBI, action against the police personnel involved in the encounter, and resignation of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over his remarks made before the encounter. Subsequently, representatives of the Ror community met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his camp office in Chandigarh on August 13 in the presence of Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba.

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As per the community leaders, the CM gave them a patient hearing and sought time until August 16 to consider their demands, citing the Independence Day programme. However, Karnal MLA Anand has already clarified that he went to the post-mortem house after the murder of Veeru Valmiki and assured that the police will take action as per the law.

After receiving no concrete assurance from the government even after the deadline of August 16, the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha on Tuesday held a meeting of community members at Ror Dharamshala in Karnal and constituted a 65-member committee to decide the future course of action. The committee members announced to hold a mahapanchayat in Karnal on August 24 to press its demands.

As per the sources in the Ror community, the transfer of the investigation to the Crime Branch is being closely watched by the community.