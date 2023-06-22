Haryana CS: Officers must write full names below signatures

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, has issued instructions stating that officers must write their full names in the brackets beneath their signatures on official files and documents.

The Chief Secretary also stated that the the assistant dealing hand should affix his full signatures with his name in the brackets and include the complete date (DD/MM/YY) on the left side of the note.

It has been observed that some officers/officials are not complying with these instructions. They are using abbreviated signatures on notings and correspondence, omitting to mention their names in the brackets while submitting files to the higher authorities.

“It is essential to ensure strict adherence to the government’s instructions in both letter and spirit. The non-compliance of these instructions will result in disciplinary proceedings against the individuals concerned,” a government spokesperson stated.