Ambala DC Sachin Gupta inspects EVM warehouse

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta conducted a physical inspection of the EVM and VVPAT warehouse at Kalpana Chawla Women Polytechnic, Ambala, and reviewed the security and safety arrangements there on Monday evening.

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During the inspection, Gupta checked the seal on the lock at the warehouse gate and sought details of the CCTV surveillance system installed for security. He also reviewed the deployment of police personnel at the warehouse and sought information about the security protocols being followed.

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The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed various arrangements at the warehouse, including the availability of fire extinguishers, security measures and other prescribed safety arrangements. He stressed the need to maintain all security and safety arrangements as per the prescribed norms.

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Other officials of the Election Office were also present during the inspection.