Haryana declares ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ tax-free; CM Nayab Saini honours frontline heroes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday declared “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata” movie tax-free.

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He said that India’s greatest strength lies in its ordinary-looking yet extraordinary citizens, who are the true architects of the nation’s destiny.

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The announcement was made during a special screening of the movie in Chandigarh, where the Chief Minister honoured individuals associated with public service for their outstanding contribution to society.

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Among those present were MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, MP Rekha Sharma, and MLAs Shakti Rani Sharma, Randhir Singh Panihar and Satpal Jamba.

Those honoured included Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Harpinder Kaur, nursing officers Mehak and Sandhya Kapoor, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivani, Shashi, Gurjeet, nursing student Anjali and leading fireman Balwan Singh.

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After watching “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata”, CM Saini said that the country’s real strength lies not only in its government or armed forces but in the character, courage and spirit of service of its ordinary citizens. He said such individuals are the driving force behind the vision of a developed India.

Appreciating the movie, which is based against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the Chief Minister said that it powerfully portrays courage, compassion, duty and humanity. He noted that during the attacks, several individuals risked their own lives to protect others despite the prevailing fear and uncertainty.

CM Saini said that society often celebrates public figures, but doctors, nurses, police personnel, security forces and social workers who quietly perform their duties without expecting recognition are the nation’s true strength. Whenever a crisis arises, they are the first to step forward in service of humanity, he added.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that healthcare workers stayed away from their families and worked tirelessly to save lives, proving that service is the highest form of duty.

He also praised the movie’s portrayal of women, saying Indian women are not only the backbone of families but also a transformative force in society, capable of turning compassion into duty during times of crisis.

Decisive fight against terrorism

Taking a firm stand on national security, the Chief Minister said that the pain of the 26/11 attacks was not limited to Mumbai but was the pain of the entire nation. India lost innocent citizens and brave security personnel, yet refused to bow before terrorism.

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India does not compromise on its security and sovereignty. He said with pride, “Today, India is fighting a decisive battle against terrorism, and India now strikes terrorists in their own dens. Operation Sindoor is the latest and most vivid example of this resolve.”