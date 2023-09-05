Haryana declares gazetted holiday on September 7 for Janmashtami

Chandigarh, September 5
The Haryana Government on Tuesday declared September 7 as gazetted holiday on account of the Janmashtami festival, according to an official statement.
The government had earlier notified this holiday for September 6.
The notification for the change in holiday was issued by the Chief Secretary here on Tuesday.
“It is hereby notified that September 7, 2023 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the departments/ boards/ corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana government on account of ‘Janmashtami’ festival instead of September 6, already notified vide notification dated 16.12.2022,” the notification read.
