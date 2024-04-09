Haryana declares holiday for voters from other states

Chandigarh, April 8
The Haryana Government has declared paid holidays for employees hailing from neighbouring states, who are registered voters in their respective state, to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha poll.
For Uttar Pradesh, dates are April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20 and 25 and June 1. For Uttarakhand, the date is April 19. For Rajasthan, these dates are April 19 and 26 and for Delhi, May 25.
For Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh, the date will be June 1. — TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...