Haryana declares holiday for voters from other states

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Haryana Government has declared paid holidays for employees hailing from neighbouring states, who are registered voters in their respective state, to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha poll.

For Uttar Pradesh, dates are April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20 and 25 and June 1. For Uttarakhand, the date is April 19. For Rajasthan, these dates are April 19 and 26 and for Delhi, May 25.

For Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh, the date will be June 1. — TNS

