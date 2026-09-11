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Home / Haryana / Haryana declares 'Rummy', 'Poker' as games of skill under Gambling Act 2025

Haryana declares 'Rummy', 'Poker' as games of skill under Gambling Act 2025

The notification was issued on September 10 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal under Section 2 of the Act

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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In 2024, the Allahabad High Court declared both Poker and Rummy as games of skill. Pic: iStock
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The Haryana Government has notified card games Rummy and Poker as 'games of skill' under the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025.

The notification was issued on September 10 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal under Section 2 of the Act.

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Under Section 2(1)(g), a 'game of skill' is defined as any game in which skill predominates over chance, including those where success depends principally on a player’s superior knowledge, training, attention, experience and adroitness, even if an element of chance is involved. The provision also empowers the state government to notify any game as a game of skill.

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In contrast, the Act defines a 'game of chance' as one in which chance predominates over skill. It further states that “gaming”, which is prohibited under the Act, refers to playing a game of chance using an instrument of gambling where the losing party forfeits monetary or non-monetary consideration in favour of the winner. Games of skill are excluded from this definition.

In 2024, the Allahabad High Court held that both Poker and Rummy are games of skill. An IIT Delhi study conducted in 2023 also found that success in Poker and Rummy requires cognitive and other skills, with skill levels improving as players participate in more games.

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The Supreme Court, in its May 27, 2026, judgment in Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (Hqs) and Others vs Gamekraft Technologies Private Limited and Others, observed: “The essential element of ‘betting’ and ‘gambling’ lies in staking money or money’s worth upon uncertain outcomes. The character of betting and gambling does not depend exclusively upon whether the underlying activity is a game of skill or a game of chance, but upon the existence of stakes placed upon uncertain future contingencies.”

Haryana Act

The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025, was enacted last year to provide for the prevention and punishment of public gambling, the keeping of common gaming houses, betting in sports or elections, and match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports. It replaced the Public Gambling Act, 1867. The Act says that whoever indulges in betting or gaming, or both, at a public place or in a common gambling house, or is found therein, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of up to one year, or to a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or to both.

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