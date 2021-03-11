Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala promises sewage plant for village

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 8

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala said a sewage treatment plant and potable water supply would be ensured at Chautala village of the district. He informed that it would cost Rs 78 crore and a piece of 15 acres had been purchased in the village for this purpose.

The Deputy CM was interacting with local residents at his native Chautala village in Sirsa district today. He said the work of remodelling three distributors would also be carried out at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the road expansion and strengthening projects worth Rs 21 crore at the village. The Deputy CM said a connection point would be made with a sewerage treatment plant and grey water system would be installed on 13 acres. The old volleyball stadium of the village would be converted into an indoor volleyball stadium, the Deputy CM added.

