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Home / Haryana / Haryana detects over 25,600 new TB cases

Haryana detects over 25,600 new TB cases

AI-driven screening campaign, strengthens push towards disease-free state

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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In its fight against tuberculosis (TB), Haryana has strengthened push by focusing on active case finding (ACF) through technology-driven detection.

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Unlike the conventional healthcare approaches that rely on patients visiting health facilities, the health teams reaching people in vulnerable and high-risk communities, including individuals who may not show symptoms. This proactive strategy has enabled the Health Department to identify thousands of patients who might otherwise have remained undiagnosed.

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The campaign, launched on World TB Day (March 24, 2026), reflects the state’s commitment to identifying TB cases early and ensuring timely treatment to curb the spread of the disease.

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A key feature of Haryana’s campaign has been the extensive use of AI-powered technologies to improve screening and diagnosis.

The state has deployed AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines capable of providing rapid screening results even in remote areas. In addition, the ‘Cough Against TB’ (CATB) mobile application uses artificial intelligence to analyse cough sounds through smartphones and identify individuals who may require further testing.

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The department has also adopted Vulnerability Mapping (VM-TB) to identify 2,111 high-risk villages and urban wards, allowing health teams to conduct focused screening in areas most vulnerable to TB transmission.

Between March 24 and July 5, 2026, the Health Department organised 3,914 health camps, including 2,854 camps in identified high-risk villages and urban wards.

A total of 4,73,197 people were screened, while 2,25,321 chest X-rays and 1.25 lakh NAAT diagnostic tests were conducted, leading to the diagnosis of 25,666 new TB patients.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra said 25,666 new TB patients were detected during the first 104 days of the ongoing 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign (Phase-II) through large-scale active screening supported by AI.

To support patients during treatment, the government distributed 23,962 Poshan Kits, recognising the importance of adequate nutrition in TB recovery. Community participation has also gained momentum, with 2,635 new Ni-kshay Mitras coming forward to provide nutritional and social support to TB patients.

TB screening has also been integrated with Ayushman Arogya Shivirs, enabling citizens to receive comprehensive health check-ups, including screening for TB, hypertension, diabetes, anaemia and other health conditions under a single platform.

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