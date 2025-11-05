Haryana DGP launches 'Operation Trackdown' to jail worst offenders

Haryana Police has launched a 16-day state-wide crackdown titled ‘Operation Trackdown’ (November 5–20) to identify, pursue and jail fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents, with a clear chain of accountability running from police station chiefs up to district and state leadership.

The campaign urges field units to make and act on lists of the “worst” offenders in each jurisdiction and to move quickly on legal levers, including bail cancellation, organised crime provisions and seizure of proceeds of crime.

In a directive communicated to district police, DGP OP Singh has instructed that absconding accused in gun-related crimes be “put behind bars without delay.” Those yet to be identified, must be traced through standard investigative tools and human intelligence, while identified absconders are to be located and apprehended.

The order also addresses accused out on bail: history sheets are to be opened or updated; if they are found active in crime. Where criminal activity is systematic and networked, organised crime sections are to be invoked and assets allegedly acquired from crime to be identified and seized. Action has been mandated not only against principal offenders, but also against those who shelter, protect or finance them.

Responsibility is defined at every tier. Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been told they will be held responsible for preventing such crimes in their areas. Each SHO/DSP team must prepare a “worst 5” list for the police station jurisdiction and ensure those listed are in custody.

At the district and zone levels, “worst 10” lists will be compiled, with Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) accountable for outcomes.

The Special Task Force (STF) will create and act upon a statewide “worst 20” list, leading comprehensive operations for their arrest. The directive from the DGP makes clear that listed offenders must be prevented from committing fresh crimes and held accountable for past offences; if they reoffend, the responsible officers will be answerable.

IG Crime Rakesh Arya has been assigned to coordinate the operation across districts and specialised units. Citizens have been asked to share relevant information directly with him on +91 90342 90495, with a stated assurance that identities will remain confidential. The state also plans to leverage cooperation with neighbouring jurisdictions—Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh—to facilitate checks, pursuit and custody transfers.

The instruction sits within a broader communication shift inside Haryana Police that prioritises clarity, timeliness and field ownership over lengthy internal notes. The tone of the order is direct and operational, emphasising that the police station remains the core battlefield where behaviour changes and outcomes are secured.

Officers are reminded to keep focus on the immediate tasks: preparing “worst offender” lists, executing targeted arrests, moving courts with updated activity logs for bail cancellation, and using organized crime provisions with evidence of planning and financing. The instruction also cautions against spectacle-driven action, asking teams to prioritise timing, precision and legal robustness.

Operationally, the success of Operation Trackdown will be judged by custody figures for the “worst 5/10/20,” the speed and quality of legal actions moved, and the containment of fresh violent incidents in sensitive beats over the 16-day window. The stress on accountability—naming which officer is responsible for which list and outcome—signals an attempt to narrow the gap between orders and ground action.

The citizen channel is central to the push. By placing the IG Crime’s mobile number in the public domain and promising confidentiality, the police leadership seeks to widen the flow of actionable intelligence. Cooperation with neighbouring states is expected to aid surveillance on transit routes and rapid arrest of offenders who move across borders.

The order closes with a set of hashtags—#HotOnYourTrail, #NoPlaceToHide, #OperationTrackdown and #कानून_करेगा_अपना_काम—framing the operation as both a warning to fugitives and a reassurance to citizens. While the rhetoric is firm, the measure of success will lie in the balance: swift arrests backed by due process, enforceable legal moves that hold in court, and a demonstrable decline in gun-related offences during and after the campaign.

As the operation proceeds, the police leadership has indicated an intention to be present in the field. The thrust is clear: sharpen the dragnet for the worst offenders, strengthen the! legal casework, enlist citizens as partners, and keep communication simple, respectful and timely.