Haryana DGP O P Singh conducts night patrol, instructs SPs and CPs to follow suit

In a proactive move to bolster law enforcement, Haryana Director-General of Police O. P. Singh carried out a night patrol on Wednesday night along the Panchkula-Yamunanagar Road to assess police presence and operational efficiency.

In a late night post on X, Singh said, “I am on night patrolling for the next four hours. I would like to know about the presence, work status, and issues faced by the police personnel deployed at the ‘112’ vehicle (emergency response vehicles), police posts, police stations, and inter-state and inter-district checkpoints,” the DGP said in the post.

अगले चार घंटे में नाईट पेट्रोलिंग पर हूं। मैं 112 vehicle, पुलिस चौकी, थाना और इंटर-स्टेट एवं इंटर-डिस्ट्रिक्ट नाके पर लगे पुलिसकर्मियों की उपस्थिति, कार्यस्थिति एवं दिक्कतों के बारे में जानना चाहूँगा। मैंने सारे एसपी एवं सीपी को ऐसा ही करने बोला है। साथ ही कहा है कि कल 11 बजे… — OP Singh, IPS (@opsinghips) October 22, 2025

The inspection revealed significant gaps in policing arrangements, prompting immediate action.

At a checkpoint on the route, one Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle was found alert with its red beacon on, but no personnel were stationed outside for vigilance. The absence of police or police vehicles near toll plazas and a lack of signage or officers at a traffic diversion point raised concerns about public safety and traffic management, the DGP observed.

Addressing the lapses, Singh instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to conduct similar night patrols within the next four hours. They were tasked with evaluating police presence, working conditions and challenges at 112 emergency vehicles, police posts, stations, and inter-state/district checkpoints.

On directions given to the SPs and CPs, the DGP said, “I have asked them to inform me by 11 am tomorrow, in 200 words, about the shortcomings they observed and what steps they will take to address them.”

The DGP also enquired about issues faced by the personnel deployed at inter-district checkpoints, emergency response vehicles and police posts.

During discussions at Saha police station, the DGP and the Station House Officer (SHO) deliberated for 70 minutes. It was decided that district officers must remain uniformed and armed. SPs were directed to engage daily with Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charges and SHOs via group chats to identify potential criminals likely to commit serious offenses within a week. A strategy of “man-to-man marking” with dedicated teams of four to five officers per suspect was proposed to disrupt criminal operations and enhance arrests.

At Shahabad city post, the in-charge raised concerns about frequent interference by farmer unions in Kurukshetra and a shortage of personnel. The DGP assured additional manpower, citing an upcoming passing-out parade of 2,000 constables.

At Kalanaur checkpost in Yamunanagar, while interacting with Head Constable Ravinder, the DGP emphasised on improving the living and working conditions of police personnel.

The police chief also urged SPs to lead as the face of law enforcement, leveraging media to inform the public about anti-crime initiatives. These steps signal a robust push towards capacity-building and crime prevention across the state, said the DGP.