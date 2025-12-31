Haryana DGP OP Singh bids farewell to police force, says ‘khaki never leaves you’

Outgoing Haryana DGP OP Singh reflected on his lifelong commitment to the force on Wednesday, saying, “Once you wear the khaki, you can never step out of it. My only two identities are IPS and the Haryana Police, and they will always remain in my breath and in my heart. The welfare, empowerment, and safety of the police, along with strengthening the police force, will always be on my agenda.”

He said this after being accorded a farewell honour parade at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. He described serving as an IPS officer as his dream career and said he doesn’t consider himself to be retiring from policing.

DGP Singh, responding to a question about his short tenure as DGP, said time and tenure don’t matter as much as the duty to serve society. Recalling his journey in the police service, Singh said he was fortunate to serve the Haryana Police as an IPS officer. He acknowledged the support he received from seniors, who guided him and overlooked his mistakes, and praised his juniors for working hard alongside him.

“I’m not retiring. The number of days you get to serve society as DGP doesn’t matter. What matters is how sincerely you serve,” he said, emphasising that serving society is the utmost duty of the police. He underlined that police personnel’s role is to facilitate and help the public at all times, including on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier, a farewell honour parade was organised at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passing-out parade ground in honour of the outgoing DGP. During the ceremonial parade, Singh took a salute. Haryana Police Academy Director Dr AS Chawla highlighted Singh’s tenure as an IPS officer, saying he’s a 1992-batch IPS officer who handled several challenging assignments and rendered exemplary service to Haryana’s people.

Singh was accorded a ceremonial farewell from Madhuban in a flower-decorated open vehicle pulled by IPS officers. Outgoing DGP advised police officers to ensure their actions don’t tarnish their image, emphasising that the public has high expectations from the police, and meeting those expectations should be the top priority. He cautioned officers against harassing anyone and underlined the importance of working within the law’s framework.