Haryana DGP orders action against SHOs failing to curb crime

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal on Tuesday directed senior police officers to suspend non-performing Station House Officers (SHOs) who fail to effectively control crime in their areas, making it clear that negligence in crime prevention would not be tolerated.

Addressing a high-level video conference with ADGPs, IGPs, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police from across the state, Singhal said laxity, evasion of responsibility and poor performance at any level in crime control would invite strict departmental action.

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Directing action against non-performing SHOs, the DGP said accountability would be fixed on officers who failed to discharge their responsibilities. He also warned that if crime increased in any police station area, not only the SHO but also the supervisory officer concerned would be held responsible.

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Singhal directed police officers to undertake micro-level monitoring and an in-depth, police station-wise analysis of crime in every district. Officers have been asked to identify the types of crime showing an increase, ascertain the reasons and assess the preventive measures already taken.

“Merely compiling crime figures is not sufficient,” the DGP said, stressing the need for scientific and factual analysis to formulate cause-based crime control strategies.

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He directed every SP, CP and ADGP to conduct an in-depth review of the functioning of police stations under their jurisdiction and hold regular meetings with SHOs. Strategies, he said, should be tailored to local circumstances and preventive action initiated before incidents occur.

Singhal said total crime registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had declined by 9.11% in Haryana compared with the previous year.

During the meeting, ADGP, CID, Saurabh Singh stressed the need for a coordinated strategy to check threatening calls, firing incidents and other serious crimes. He said timely action, inter-agency coordination and continuous monitoring of sensitive areas were essential.