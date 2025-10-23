DT
Haryana DGP, Rohtak SP ask police officials to contribute to ASI's family welfare fund

Haryana DGP, Rohtak SP ask police officials to contribute to ASI’s family welfare fund

The communique specifies the contribution amounts: IPS officers (Rs 3,000), Inspectors (Rs 2,000), and Class IV employees (Rs 300)

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:42 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
The Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP have requested police officials to contribute funds for providing financial aid to the family of the late ASI Sandeep Lather, who allegedly took his own life on October 14.

“ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was posted in the Cyber Cell, died under unfortunate circumstances on October 14. His family comprises his mother, wife, two daughters, and a son. Two of his children are minors, and all three are studying. The late Sandeep was a sincere and conscientious officer who proved his capability with his remarkable contribution to solving crime cases in the district. He was honoured by the Chief Minister on the 79th Independence Day for his outstanding work,” stated the communique sent by the DGP to the IGP, Rohtak Range.

The DGP maintained that the family of the deceased ASI needs financial help and has asked the IGP to inform and motivate police officials in all districts/units to make voluntary contributions. The collected amount will be deposited into Police Welfare Fund of the Rohtak district.

Following the issuance of the letter, the office of the SP, Rohtak, issued another communique, stating that the deceased ASI’s family requires financial assistance and it is the moral duty of all police officials to contribute to extending help to the family. The communique specifies the contribution amounts: IPS officers (Rs 3,000), Gazetted Officers (Rs 2,500), Inspectors (Rs 2,000), Sub-Inspectors (Rs 1,800), ASIs (Rs 1,500), other ranks (Rs 1,000), and Class IV employees (Rs 300).

The communique further states that if any official/employee has doubts or objections regarding the decision or is unable to contribute the prescribed amount, they should inform Accounts Branch by October 25.

