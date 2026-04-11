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Home / Haryana / Haryana DGP warns against gun culture, misleading social media content; 6,083 URLs taken down since Jan 1

Haryana DGP warns against gun culture, misleading social media content; 6,083 URLs taken down since Jan 1

DGP Ajay Singhal says objectionable URLs, apps and websites removed between January 1 and April 10

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal. File photo
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Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal has issued a warning to those promoting gun culture and objectionable or misleading content on social media in the state, stating that such content will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against offenders.

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Between January 1, 2026 and April 10, 2026, a total of 6,083 objectionable, misleading, and law-and-order disturbing URLs, apps and websites were taken down.

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According to data, 4,278 were linked to Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), 1,172 from YouTube, 372 from X (formerly Twitter), 167 from other platforms, 53 from Telegram, 36 from Reddit, and five from Snapchat.

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The DGP stated that strict action will be taken against content glorifying weapons, promoting violence, displaying obscene content involving women, portraying children and girls in an indecent and objectionable manner, and fake content that presents a negative image of Haryana and its people. He said such activities not only hurt social values but also affect peace and harmony in the state.

He added that any propaganda or misleading representation that harms the state’s image will be dealt with strictly.

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