Haryana Diary

Cong revamp meet triggers buzz

Advertisement

Rohtak: The recent meeting of Congress’s central and state observers, which was held to discuss the restructuring of the party organisation, has triggered internal discussions, with several leaders showing interest in the post of district president, either openly or through their supporters. Interestingly, political analysts have also begun speculating on potential contenders, weighing factors such as caste dynamics, grassroots reach and past performance.

Cong rebel rises again in Ambala Cantt

Advertisement

Ambala: While the Congress has been trying to revive its team in Ambala Cantonment, former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara has geared up with new challenges for the grand old party and the ruling BJP. Chitra was suspended by the Congress for contesting the last Assembly election as an independent candidate. However, she fared well by giving a tough fight to BJP stalwart Anil Vij. She has now announced his ward-wise team in the Ambala Sadar area. While announcing her team, Chitra said her team performed well in the civic body polls and now it will play the role of opposition in Ambala Cantonment and expose the poor development works.

Ruckus mars Cong observers’ meet

Advertisement

Karnal: Rukus broke out during a Congress party meeting in Gharaunda, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when AICC observer Bhuvan Kapri, along with Haryana PCC observer and former MP Kailasho Saini and others visited Gharaunda last week to interact with party workers. During the meeting, some workers began shouting slogans demanding the removal of a "traitor" from the party, leading to chaos and disruption, highlighting the deep-rooted infighting within the party’s local unit, despite efforts to project unity and strengthen the organisation.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Nitish Sharma & Praveen Arora