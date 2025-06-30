Haryana diary pieces

Bureau gets new name, same mission

Chandigarh: Two-and-a-half years after renaming the State Vigilance Bureau as the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Haryana Government has revised the agency’s title once again. At a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a protégé of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the decision was made after a comprehensive review of the Bureau’s “evolving role and responsibilities.” The new name — State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana — is aimed at reflecting its dual mandate: combating corruption and “ensuring vigilance within the administrative framework.” The earlier renaming took place in February 2023, during a meeting of vigilance officials under Khattar’s leadership. Despite the name shuffle, it remains business as usual inside the Bureau’s offices.

MLA boycotts meetings over rule violations

Kurukshetra: Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Arora has decided to boycott meetings of the Municipal Council, citing the continued presence of unauthorised individuals in official proceedings. The MLA, who has repeatedly objected to this issue, said he would not attend any meeting until the practice is stopped. “The country runs according to the Constitution and law, but nothing is being followed in the Municipal Council,” he said. “There is no point in attending the meeting when the rules are not followed.”

Karnal MLA honours dedicated traffic cop

Karnal: In a touching gesture, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand surprised traffic policeman Babu Ram with a bouquet and sweets at Hospital Chowk on Saturday, acknowledging his long-standing commitment to duty. On his way to a programme, the MLA spotted Babu Ram managing traffic and paused to appreciate his service. Babu Ram has been manning the same intersection for over a decade, braving harsh weather conditions. “Such dedication deserves public recognition and respect,” said the MLA.

Cong looks to media to pick district chiefs

Gurugram: In a bid to make more informed and impactful choices while appointing district presidents, the Congress has decided to factor in media perception as a key criterion. Party observers have been meeting local journalists and media professionals to seek their feedback on potential candidates. According to party sources, district presidents are expected to be the public face of the party at the grassroots and should have a visible media presence. Observers are even carrying photographs and names of aspirants during their interactions, asking journalists whether the individuals are known to them. “Many applicants don’t even have a single media clipping attached to their profiles,” said a senior party leader, expressing concern over the lack of public engagement among several contenders.

(Contributed by Geetanjali Gayatri, Nitish Sharma, Parveen Arora & Sumedha Sharma)