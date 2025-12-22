Haryana diary

1 Haryana minister reviews film

Ambala: Haryana BJP’s stalwart and outspoken leader Anil Vij, who is famous for taking strict action and conducting inspections, was seen watching the film — “Dhurandhar”. After watching its show with the member of his T-point group and some office-bearers of the local unit of the party, the Haryana minister praised the Indian intelligence agencies for their hard work and dedication, and said the people who expressed resentment over the film were those whose truth was exposed in the movie. “They are the people who are unable to face their own reality,” Vij said.

2 Police come forward to help poor

Yamunanagar: Most people don’t like police personnel due to their rude behaviour. But many times, the police do good work and win hearts of the people. Setting an example of human sensitivity, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, the Yamunanagar district police is helping the poor people in bitter cold. A team of the personnel from the Ghoro Pipli police post distributed blankets and warm clothes among the needy persons, who were struggling with cold on roadsides and in the open spaces. The police distributed these items in other areas of the district too. The initiative of the district police is being considered as an example of sharing social responsibility and of compassionate policing. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson said, “Humanity and service are integral to the Police Department’s work culture.”

3 Controversial Godman honoured by farmer union

Hisar: The controversial Godman Sant Rampal, who is in jail in connection with several cases, including sedition, was conferred the honour Kisan Ratna by a faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ambawata at a function in Daya village of Hisar district on Sunday. While the honour was received by his brother Mahender and sons Virender and Manoj on Rampal’s behalf, the activists also installed a statue of Rampal. The BKU (Ambawata) state president, Dilbag Singh Hooda, who was at forefront of the event, claimed that as Rampal had played an appreciable role in dealing with the flood-like conditions in several villages, so they decided to confer this honour on him. Notably, Rampal is still in jail in case of sedition though he got relief in some other criminal cases in connection with the violence at his ashram in Barwala in 2014 when he defied orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The police personnel had to force their way into Rampal’s ashram to arrest him resulting in violence.

4 Former Samalkha MLA returns to INLD

Panipat: Samalkha former MLA Bharat Singh Chhoker has epitomised the old “aaya ram gaya ram” phenomenon once again, by changing the political party. Giving a jolt to the Congress in Samalkha, Chhoker joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) at Teja Khera farm house in the presence of INLD Chief Abhay Singh Chautala and party state president Rampal Majra. Chhoker began his political career with the BSP in 1996, but later joined the Congress. He was elected MLA on the Congress ticket in 2005. When the Congress refused ticket in 2009, he left the party and joined the INLD in 2011. After staying with the INLD for two years, he left the party and joined the BJP in the last Assembly elections. After failing to get ticket from the BJP, he left the saffron party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP fielded him for the municipal committee chairman’s post, but on the day of election, he left the AAP. Now, once again he is back with the INLD.

Contributed by: Nitish Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deepender Deswal, and Mukesh Tandon