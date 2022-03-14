Haryana Diary: AAP upbeat at Punjab victory

Rohtak: Haryana leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are ecstatic over the party’s resounding performance in the Punjab Assembly elections. They have stepped up the tirade against the BJP-JJP regime and have also started claiming that several senior leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties are keen to join their party and are in touch with them.

Win lifts leaders’ morale

Panipat: The morale of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders reached a high after the thumping win of the party in Punjab. Local AAP leaders say the morale of the party workers is on the rise and many, who were associated with other political parties, especially with the Congress and BSP, are contacting them.

Few sanitation workers

Yamunanagar: In the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, sanitisation has taken a back seat has heaps of garbage can be seen on the sides of most roads. When residents of the twin cities asked the sanitisation workers why garbage wasn’t picked regularly, they were told that there wasn’t enough staff.

Roads filled with greeting posters

Faridabad: With Holi round the corner, political aspirants have flooded streets and roads with their posters in the name of extending festival greetings. Hundreds of posters and billboards have appeared in all localities. Majority of posters are hanging on electric poles on the dividing roads and crossings and bear photos of influential leaders of the ruling party as a calculated move to ensure that the local civic authorities do not remove these, alleges a local politician.

Contributed by: Sunit Dhawan, Mukesh Tandon, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Bijendra Ahlawat