Haryana Diary: After much use, BJP slogan still appeals to people

Kurukshetra: Haryana BJP’s ‘no parchi, no kharchi’ slogan that emerged as a major poll plank continues to receive a massive roar in public gatherings despite being used innumerable times by BJP leaders from top to bottom. In his recent address in Kurukshetra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it the biggest achievement of the government and the ‘no parchi, no kharchi’ and ‘jobs on merit’ received a massive applause from the gathering, making it worthy of mentioning in big events.

Minister gets a bumpy ride on luxury electric bus

Yamunanagar: When Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana decided to take a “common man’s ride” on the newly launched luxury AC electric bus from Radaur to Yamunanagar, little did he know it would turn into a ride on potholes. Accompanied by his staff, workers and fellow passengers, the minister settled into a plush seat of the shining bus. But as soon as the wheels started rolling, the jerks turned the air-conditioned comfort into a back-breaking ordeal. Passengers, including his own team, began grumbling about the condition of the stretch, leaving the minister visibly unhappy. Without wasting time, the minister dialled up the PWD engineers right from his seat, demanding patchwork and re-carpeting within days. The officials, as always, had their excuses ready — blaming the rains and heavy trucks. But the minister wasn’t in the mood for excuses — he wanted smooth roads, fast.

‘Rehri’ market project becomes centre of discussion

Panipat: The dream project of the local ruling party leaders and MC officials to develop a ‘rehri’ market under the elevated highway has become the centre of discussion in the city. During an anti-encroachment drive, the Municipal Corporation had removed ‘rehri’ owners from Insar market, Chaura Bazar, Salarganj market, Shah market, Mahabir Bazaar and Palika Bazaar. Then, at a programme last month, City MLA Pramod Vij and Mayor Komal Saini organised a draw and allotted space to ‘rehri’ owners under the elevated highway. But only some ‘rehri’ owners shifted there and a few customers turned up. Now, the space again turned into a vehicle parking area.

BJP drive bats for swadeshi

Karnal: Batting strongly for the adoption of ‘swadeshi’ products and promotion of ‘atmanirbharta’ in day-to-day life, Karnal BJP has decided to reach out to every sector in the coming days to transform the campaign into a mass movement. The BJP Karnal cadre, led by the district president, is highlighting GST modifications as an important milestone in promoting local products and ensuring a favourable ecosystem. Besides, the party cadre is also urging people to maximise the use of locally made products and minimise reliance on imports. They believe it would help the country’s progress.

Struggle for sabha top slot

Hisar: Immediately after the release of the All-India Bishnoi Mahasabha leader Devender Budhia from jail on bail, a power struggle has erupted again for the presidency of the sabha. Budhia, who is facing rape charges, claimed that he is the rightful president of the body. But earlier, a letter by a faction of the Bishnoi community purportedly having the support of former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi had declared Hukma Ram as president. Though Budhia’s camp called the letter fake, it seemed to have intensified the battle for supremacy in the Bishnoi Mahasabha.