Haryana Diary: Ambala BJP a divided house

Ambala: The differences in the Ambala unit of the BJP leaders have come to the fore once again with several leaders opting to contest as an Independent in the Municipal Corporation poll. The situation can also be gauged from the recent party event where former Minister of State Aseem Goel accused a section of local BJP leaders of working against the party. In the presence of cabinet ministers and other party leaders, Aseem said some people in the BJP were work against the party for their vested interests.

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Rebel trouble for Congress

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Panipat: Rebels have become a headache for the Congress in the Sonepat Municipal Corporation poll. A day after Congress mayoral candidate Kamal Diwan filed his papers, several rebels opted to contest as an Independent from their respective wards. As a result, the candidates who got the party symbol are a worried lot. Kamal Diwan, who also holds district president (urban) charge, is facing tough time to tackle dissident.

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Sadbhav Yatra nears end

Rohtak: The Sadbhav Yatra, being taken out by former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, has entered its final leg. However, political attention is now focused on when Rahul Gandhi will join the yatra. Brijendra has clarified that he has invited Rahul and is hopeful that he will participate soon. However, the date and venue for his participation have not yet been decided.

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Talk of the town

Yamunanagar: The functioning of Deputy Commissioner Preeti has become a talking point across the district. Her firm and disciplined approach towards governance has ensured visible changes in various departments. Known for her strictness, the DC has instilled a culture of accountability among officers. Officials now attend review meetings fully prepared, as she asks detailed and specific questions related to their work. While some officers admit feeling the pressure, many acknowledge that this has pushed them to perform better. Highlighting the seriousness with which meetings are now conducted, an official said they always need to ensure that everything is up to date.

Bishnoi Sabha seeks apology

Hisar: After a statement by Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma in Panchkula in reference to former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal kicked up a controversy, the Bishnoi Sabha has demanded an apology from her, terming her remarks against the former CM as baseless and shameful. The Sabha also wrote to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in this regard. The leaders, including Kumari Selja, Sampat Singh and BJP MLA Randhir Panhiar condemned the remarks. Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi posted on X, “We are the ocean; let us remain calm. If stirred, we could submerge the city.” His son Bhavya Bishnoi too demanded an apology from the Upper House MP.