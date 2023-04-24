Haryana Diary: Anil Vij discontinues Janta Darbar

Ambala: Though Home Minister Anil Vij discontinued his Janta Darbar last month, complainants from different districts continue to reach Ambala. Vij used to hold his weekly darbar in which thousands of complainants came, but after the CM directed the officials to hold daily interactions of two hours with the public, Vij discontinued it. However, the number of complainants waiting in queues outside his residence is enough to reveal that they are still being forced to run from pillar to post to get their grievances resolved.

MLA for restarting train for women

Panipat: Congress MLA Surender Panwar has highlighted the woes of women passengers and demanded the resumption of a women’s special train, Himalayan Queen Express and SDS train from the Sonepat railway junction. He has also demanded reduction in the passenger fare. MLA Panwar said the train was not running since December due to which women were facing a lot of inconvenience. The MLA further demanded that the Sachkhand Express, Hoshiarpur Express and Pathankot Superfast Express should stop at the Sonepat railway station.

PM-Hooda bonhomie raises brows

Rohtak: The recent show of bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has become a talking point in the state’s political circles. A video of their interaction on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in New Delhi is going viral on social media. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Sonia Gandhi were also present.

CM’s PA in Karnal Camp Office

Karnal: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Personal Assistant (PA) Abhimanyu has started sitting at CM’s Camp Office in Prem Nagar to hear public grievances. As per the party sources, Abhimanyu will be in Prem Nagar once or twice a week. Last Tuesday, he also called the officials concerned to address grievances of people who came in large numbers. The sources claimed that this step had been initiated after party workers complained that officials were not paying heed to their problems.

