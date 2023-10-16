Haryana Diary: Birender Singh takes dig at JJP

Chandigarh: Critical of the BJP-JJP alliance in the government, senior BJP leader Birender Singh, recently in Chandigarh to meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar, said the BJP must go alone in the parliamentary and Assembly elections. “I have told the CM that the faster the party gets rid of the JJP, the healthier and cleaner the BJP will be,” Singh said.

MC poll aspirants disappointed

Faridabad: The long wait for the elections of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation has led to disappointment among many aspirants. An aspirant said he had spent lakhs of rupees on his undeclared campaign, but there seemed to be no possibility of the MC poll taking place in the near future. “If a civic body can run without elected members for about two years, what’s the use of having an elected body!” said another aspirant.

CM skips Rohtak ashram event

Rohtak: Eyebrows are being raised over CM Khattar and his Cabinet colleagues not attending a recent religious ceremony at Baba Mastnath ashram in Rohtak. Ashram head Mahant Balak Nath is the BJP’s sitting MP from Alwar in Rajasthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath, yoga guru Ramdev, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda attended the two-day event.

Badli leaders take potshots

Jhajjar: Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats of the Congress and former MLA Naresh Sharma have traded potshots, with Sharma accusing the former of misleading the Election Commission by giving wrong information about his academic qualifications in the nomination papers filed before the 2014 Assembly polls. Sharma alleged Vats’ affidavit had claimed he had passed his matric and senior secondary exams in the same year. Vats described it as a ‘clerical mistake’, and stated Sharma is trying to malign him as he’d lost the election. Sharma has also filed a petition in the High Court in this respect.

Road repair turns political

Panipat: Road repair work on a street has become a political issue here. BJP leader Himanshu Sharma, considered close to former mayor Bhupinder Singh, submitted two memorandums to the MC commissioner and the local MLA, but to no avail. Sharma also staged a dharna on the road, but the work has not started. His protest has become a talking point as it seems to be directed against his own party.

