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Home / Haryana / Haryana diary: Bishnoi faces student protest

Haryana diary: Bishnoi faces student protest

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Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Hisar: The controversy over BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s remarks against Adampur Congress MLA Chander Prakash intensified on Sunday, with student activists Satpal Verma and Subhash Saini of the GJU Students’ Front burning his effigy and raising slogans in protest. The protesters alleged that Bishnoi had insulted the OBC community and demanded an apology. The controversy erupted after Bishnoi called Prakash ‘ghatiya’ (mean) while interacting with the media during a housewarming ceremony in Adampur on November 11.

Punjab calling, Haryana waiting: Dushyant

Ambala: Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has criticised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his repeated visits to Punjab, accusing him of prioritising Punjab Assembly elections over the people of Haryana. Chautala, who has been visiting various districts to mobilise support for the JJP’s Jan-Jan Adhikar rally, said farmers were facing difficulties in selling paddy, employees were protesting and the law-and-order situation had deteriorated, while the Chief Minister was busy campaigning in Punjab. He also claimed that the JJP would soon expose a major scam in paddy procurement.

Farmers find common ground

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Yamunanagar: Farmers divided by banners but united by a common cause are rallying around the demand for a higher sugarcane price in Haryana. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni)’s indefinite protest seeking a rate of Rs 600 per quintal has found resonance across the farming community, with several other organisations announcing their own agitation plans. While their methods may differ, farmer groups are speaking in one voice on the need for a substantial cane price hike. Leaders see this growing unity as a source of strength, believing a collective push will amplify pressure on the government to secure better returns for sugarcane growers.

Industrialists vent ire over pollution curbs

Panipat: Industrialists’ anger over pollution curbs has spilled onto social media, with Friday’s protest drawing attention as much for the administration’s absence as for the demands raised. Industry representatives expressed disappointment that the Deputy Commissioner did not receive their memorandum despite prior permission for the march. The memorandum was eventually accepted by Zila Parishad CEO Dr Kiran. Industrialists also questioned the effectiveness of the restrictions, pointing out that NCR’s AQI continued to deteriorate even after industries remained shut for a week.

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Contributed by Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Mukesh Tandon

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