Haryana Diary: BJP leader labels hiked toll tax 'jazia', Opposition scoffs

Faridabad: The recent hike in the toll tax charges at various points and the start of another (new) toll plaza on the national highway connecting the city with Palwal and Mathura has given an opportunity to the leaders of opposition parties to attack the ruling BJP over it. “The silence of a top BJP leader over the hike in toll rates is not been surprising, but a perfect example of the ‘double standard’, as it was the same leader, who had once described the toll at Badarpur border (Delhi) as kind of Jazia tax,” said Congress leader Sharda Rathaur.

Congress workers show support to Rahul, buy branded T-shirt

Gurugram: As Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 40,000 Burberry T-shirt has become a rage, Gurugram markets are flooded with copies overnight. As the design became a rage online, the city got its own special ‘Rahul T-shirts’. Sources say Congress workers across the district are buying the same to support the party and Rahul Gandhi.

JJP leader to launch action campaign against corruption

Ambala: Unhappy with the functioning of the Ambala Municipal Corporation, JJP spokesman Vivek Chaudhary has threatened to launch a campaign against the civic body. The JJP leader has been raising various issues, accusing the MC officials of promoting corrupt practices and working on the directions of influential persons. He has also called upon the public to join him in the campaign.

Garbage lifting a political issue in Panipat-Sonepat clusters

Panipat: Garbage lifting in Panipat and Sonepat has remained a political issue after the state government allotted the tender to a private company four years ago for the Sonepat-Panipat cluster. Recently, councillors of all parties staged a dharna for three days against private company JBM. The matter was resolved after the ULB directorate visited Sonepat. In Panipat, BJP’s councillors raised questions over JBM’s working and even passed a resolution against it at the general house meeting.

Minister, MC chairperson engage in war of words

Rewari: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav and Rewari Municipal Council chairman Poonam Yadav are in a war of words these days. The minister, in reply to a media query after a recent meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redress Committee here, claimed that powers of the MC chiefs had been curtailed with an intention to checking corruption in the local bodies. Hitting back at the minister, Poonam demanded him to take his words back, stating that he should not understand her (a woman) a weak chairman.

