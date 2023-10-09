Haryana Diary: BJP leader protests against own government

Panipat: In a surprise move, a ruling party BJP leader-cum-social activist Himanshu Sharma along with his associates, protested against the Municipal Corporation over potholed roads and streets in the city. He marked ‘Nagar Nigam’ on Ganga Puri Road here. Himanshu said as the festival season had started and hundreds of youngsters dressing up as Lord Hanuman (Hanuman Swaroop) would take out a rally barefoot in the city on Dasehra festival, the damaged roads were likely to injure them or lead to accidents. A memorandum was also served on MC officials for repairing of the roads but to no avail.

War of words continues

Ambala: The war of words between Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel and Haryana Jan Chetna Party leader Venod Sharma that started over the Industrial Model Township (IMT), is getting shriller with each passing day. Both leaders are leaving no stone unturned to criticise each other in public over development work issues, jobs and drainage problems. While Venod Sharma recently accused the MLA of mismanagement and making hollow promises, the BJP MLA Aseem accused Venod Sharma of reaping the benefits of the works done by the BJP government and misleading the public for political interest.

Factionalism in BJP comes to the fore

Jhajjar: A video of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma having an argument with former Bahadurgarh MLA Naresh Kaushik that went viral on social media has exposed factionalism among local BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kaushik was miffed over not being invited to a function organised by the local wing of the BJP in Bahadurgarh to felicitate sanitation workers while Sharma was present there as a chief guest, hence Kaushik in another programme on the same day complained to the MP (Arvind Sharma) that neither he nor the organiser informed him (Kaushik) about the function. To which Sharma replied in a stern tone, “You should ask this question from the organiser or the party office-bearers instead of me. It was a programme of the party and you should have also come when others were participating in it.”

Keeping cards close to chest

Kaithal: Former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Rampal Majra who had quit the BJP two-and-a-half-year ago, over the Union Government’s agriculture bills, in solidarity with farmers, kept up the suspense on his next political move. However, Majra, who was earlier in the INLD for nearly 40 years and later joined the BJP in 2019, attended the INLD’s rally in Kaithal, which was organised to mark the 110th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. He paid tribute to Devi Lal and highlighted his and former CM OP Chautala’s contribution in the development of Haryana. He also appreciated Abhay Chautala, but did not disclose about his next move, whether he was joining the INLD or forming his own party.

Chautala blames Cong for sending him to jail

Kaithal: During the INLD’s rally organised to mark the birth anniversary of INLD supremo Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, former Chief Minister OP Chautala accused the Congress party of sending him behind bars in 2013 in a case of alleged irregularities in the selection of JBTs. He even said those selected by him got promotions, but he was sent to jail.

