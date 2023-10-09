 Haryana Diary: BJP leader protests against own government : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Diary: BJP leader protests against own government

Haryana Diary: BJP leader protests against own government

Haryana Diary: BJP leader protests against own government


Panipat: In a surprise move, a ruling party BJP leader-cum-social activist Himanshu Sharma along with his associates, protested against the Municipal Corporation over potholed roads and streets in the city. He marked ‘Nagar Nigam’ on Ganga Puri Road here. Himanshu said as the festival season had started and hundreds of youngsters dressing up as Lord Hanuman (Hanuman Swaroop) would take out a rally barefoot in the city on Dasehra festival, the damaged roads were likely to injure them or lead to accidents. A memorandum was also served on MC officials for repairing of the roads but to no avail.

War of words continues

Ambala: The war of words between Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel and Haryana Jan Chetna Party leader Venod Sharma that started over the Industrial Model Township (IMT), is getting shriller with each passing day. Both leaders are leaving no stone unturned to criticise each other in public over development work issues, jobs and drainage problems. While Venod Sharma recently accused the MLA of mismanagement and making hollow promises, the BJP MLA Aseem accused Venod Sharma of reaping the benefits of the works done by the BJP government and misleading the public for political interest.

Factionalism in BJP comes to the fore

Jhajjar: A video of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma having an argument with former Bahadurgarh MLA Naresh Kaushik that went viral on social media has exposed factionalism among local BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kaushik was miffed over not being invited to a function organised by the local wing of the BJP in Bahadurgarh to felicitate sanitation workers while Sharma was present there as a chief guest, hence Kaushik in another programme on the same day complained to the MP (Arvind Sharma) that neither he nor the organiser informed him (Kaushik) about the function. To which Sharma replied in a stern tone, “You should ask this question from the organiser or the party office-bearers instead of me. It was a programme of the party and you should have also come when others were participating in it.”

Keeping cards close to chest

Kaithal: Former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Rampal Majra who had quit the BJP two-and-a-half-year ago, over the Union Government’s agriculture bills, in solidarity with farmers, kept up the suspense on his next political move. However, Majra, who was earlier in the INLD for nearly 40 years and later joined the BJP in 2019, attended the INLD’s rally in Kaithal, which was organised to mark the 110th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. He paid tribute to Devi Lal and highlighted his and former CM OP Chautala’s contribution in the development of Haryana. He also appreciated Abhay Chautala, but did not disclose about his next move, whether he was joining the INLD or forming his own party.

Chautala blames Cong for sending him to jail

Kaithal: During the INLD’s rally organised to mark the birth anniversary of INLD supremo Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, former Chief Minister OP Chautala accused the Congress party of sending him behind bars in 2013 in a case of alleged irregularities in the selection of JBTs. He even said those selected by him got promotions, but he was sent to jail.

With inputs from Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Praveen Arora and Mukesh Tandon

#BJP #Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

2
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

6
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
India Air Force Day

IAF Chief Chaudhari unveils new ensign of Air Force, says need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic strategic environment

9
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

10
Haryana

Three drown in chemical tank at factory in Haryana's Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

At cop’s pathshala, poor children get free basic education

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Hoshiarpur worst hit with 698 dengue cases

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated