Haryana Diary: BJP workers left embarrassed

Mahendragarh: Some local BJP workers were left embarrassed when Power Minister Ranjeet Singh, while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Narnaul, turned down their request to suspend a high-rank official of the Municipal Council. They had raised the demand after the minister suspended another MC official lower in rank in view of the complaints pertaining to property ID. The workers seemed dejected after the meeting as the minister didn’t suspend the high rank-official and instead said action would be taken against him if he was found guilty in the inquiry.

Front against MC officials

Ambala: Miffed over the functioning of Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, the local BJP leaders and councillors have opened a front against them. They have started holding a weekly camp at the MC office to listen to the grievances of the general public. BJP leader and former Mayor Ramesh Mal said people were running from pillar to post to get their work done and the MC officials hadn’t been cooperating with them. “The objective of the camp is to help people and make the officials realise their responsibility. We will continue to hold the weekly camp,” the former Mayor added.

Rectification of errors in PPP

Hisar: Admitting inaccuracies and mistakes in preparing Parivar Pehchan Patra and property IDs in the state, Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta said there was always a possibility of error in a work carried out on a large scale. “Mistakes can happen even while printing wedding invitation cards. We are rectifying the errors and have snapped the contract with the company preparing property IDs,” he added.

Events keep officials on toes

Faridabad: The pace of holding events at the official level has not only left many people surprised, but has also become a hurdle in the routine work of most government offices. Around a dozen events have already been held this year. Now, the announcement of a few more events in near future had kept the official machinery on tenterhooks, claim sources in the district administration. The decision to hold a state-level trade fair next month would not only keep officials on toes, but would also act as an impediment to routine work, said Varun Sheokand, a social activist.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Nitish Sharma, Deepender Deswal and Bijendra Ahlawat