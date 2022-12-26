Haryana Diary: BSP workers jolted

Yamunanagar: The election held for the post of chairman of zila parishad here on December 24, gave a jolt to workers of the BSP. In the 18-member House, the BSP has four members from the zila parishad. Three of them extended their support to BJP candidate Ramesh Chand who became the Chairman. When the workers and office- bearers of the district unit of the BSP came to know about this development, they became angry and burnt effigies of the three ZP members of the party. Later, the district president of the BSP expelled those members from the party. Several party workers were heard saying that they wasted their votes. They said instead of voting for the BSP candidates, they should have voted for the BJP candidates in the election held to elect ZP members last month.

Panipat: Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Babli was busy meeting the newly elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) through the district-level panchayati raj sammelans. However, the programme was arranged by the state government to spread awareness on its schemes, but, he was forced to face opposition of scores of sarpanches during the programmes in Karnal, Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Jind and Kaithal on the issue of reducing the sarpanches’ power and also the e-tendering process and the right to recall process. In Sonepat, some sarpanches even told the Panchayat Minister that “No need to threaten us, we are not thieves who will get scared”. Mukesh Tandon

Kurukshetra: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh got recently appointed as the president of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the farmer wing of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Gurnam, who had earlier faced criticism over Mission Punjab during the Punjab Assembly elections, is now advocating implementation of Telangana model in the country and seeking the support of farm activists in his new venture. He has given the slogan of “Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar”. However, the same development has left some members of his union in a fix. A union member said, “Earlier due to Mission Punjab, a section of union members left us and floated a new union and now a new chapter has started. People want the farmers to remain apolitical. We have no idea about the issues of Telangana and the condition of farmers there, how will we propagate the policies of Telangana here. The union should focus on local issues first.”

Hisar: After the demand for restoring the old pension scheme by the government employees, the newly elected panchayati raj institution (PRI) members are also raising the demand of pension for the PRI members after completion of their terms. An organisation, Gram Swarajya Kisan Morcha members stated that the PRI members were also elected representatives such as the MPs and MLAs and thus they were also entitled for pension.

