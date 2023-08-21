Haryana Diary: CM forgets name of minister

Panipat: A state-level ‘Teej Mahotsav’ programme was celebrated on the ground of Sector 13/17 here by the Information, Public Relation Languages and Culture Department on Saturday. In the programme over 50,000 women from across the state participated and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest. But an awkward situation occurred when Khattar was addressing the gathering. During his speech, he forgot the name of the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, Kamlesh Dhanda. However, the Chief Minister took her name after a moment.

Officials’ absence enrages min

Rewari: While chairing a meeting of the Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee recently, Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak found some officials absent whose presence was required at the meeting for the redress of public grievances. Taking a serious view of the ‘negligence’, the minister had to issue warnings that disciplinary action would be taken against those who skipped meetings in future. ”How can public grievances be redressed without the presence of officials concerned at the meeting?” he asked.

Aspirants vie for tickets

Hisar: A number of ticket aspirants from various Assembly segments in Hisar and adjoining districts made a beeline, with their supporters in tow at the rally held in Hisar on Sunday. The ticket aspirants transported party workers and supporters in buses and luxury vehicles and put up posters, banners and huge cutouts at the rally venue. The ticket aspirants were seen vying with others in an attempt to get close to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender on the stage at the rally. However, while some of them found it tough to have an audience due to the heavy rush, others were seen scrambling to get the attention of their leader on stage.

Vij vs govt again

Chandigarh: It seems, the BJP-JJP government led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar leaves no chance to belittle its senior minister Anil Vij, who holds the important home and health portfolios. While all ministers were allocated important district headquarters to unfurl the National Flag on Independence Day, Vij was surprisingly allocated Thanesar, a sub-divisional town to unfurl the flag. In fact, Vij’s home turf Ambala Cantonment was allocated to Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma. Apparently miffed, Vij must have expressed his inability to unfurl the National Flag at a sub-divisional town like Thanesar. This forced the BJP-JJP government to revise the National Flag unfurling schedule and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini was asked to unfurl the flag at Thanesar. While Vij wisely preferred not to make an issue of this “shabby treatment,” it was the talk of the town in the corridors of power in Chandigarh.

JJP stakes claim to Rohtak

Rohtak: Recently, the BJP’s coalition partner, the JJP’s youth wing, kicked off its poll campaign from Rohtak, the political capital of Haryana. The JJP youth wing leaders not only wanted to stake claim on Rohtak, but also projected Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala as the next Chief Minister. The party leadership launched a direct attack on the two-time Chief Minister and Congress stalwart from Rohtak Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stating that Rohtak was not his citadel and the residents, especially the youth, would decide the political future of the state.

Homebuyers left fuming

Gurugram: CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Gurugram this weekend, left many homebuyers fuming. The CM held his special ‘Vishesh Charcha’ in the city with farmers despite speculation and requests by the homebuyers that it should be held with them. A majority of the homebuyers, especially the Mahira homebuyers, have written letters to him that currently it was people like them who needed to be heard the most.

