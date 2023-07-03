Haryana Diary: CM switches to election mode

Karnal: Eyeing the upcoming civic body, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the ruling BJP has switched to the election mode. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also MLA from the Karnal Assembly segment, is holding ward- and village-wise meetings to interact with the public. On Saturday, the CM discussed various issues with the party’s core group in the district to draw strategy for the upcoming elections. He even had dinner with them at the party office.

‘I wish Rohtak again’

Rohtak: Putting to rest all speculations about contesting elections, MP Arvind Sharma, at the Gauravshali Bharat rally held here recently, announced to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. He said though he would respect the party’s decision of fielding him from any constituency, he wished to contest the elections again from Rohtak. “There was an illusion among people about the constituency I will contest the election from, but the overwhelming response showcased through the rally has broken that illusion therefore, I announce to contest the upcoming election from Rohtak. However, a final call in this respect will be taken by the party,” Sharma said at the rally.

Do not vitiate ‘bhaichara’!

Hisar: BJP leader and Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal named three persons — Yashpal Malik, Rakesh Tikait and Satyapal Malik — among those trying to vitiate the atmosphere of ‘bhaichara’ in the state. Addressing BJP leader and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan at a function in Barwala two days ago, Dalal said, “Balyan saab, you must keep these leaders in UP itself, and do not allow them to come here. We do not need their leadership as we are capable of taking care of ourselves.”

‘Chai pe charcha’

Panipat: With the onset of the monsoon season, heavy rains have lashed the city in the last four days, washing away all tall claims of the authorities concerned as all markets and roads submerged. Shopkeepers of Insaar and Chaura Bazar organised a “chai pe charcha” meet with Senior Deputy Mayor Dushyant Bhatt in the submerged market. Members of the market association alleged that MC officials and political leaders had showcased a lethargic attitude towards people’s concerns. President of the Insaar market association Gaurav Leekha gave a few suggestions to Bhatt for proper drainage of water. Bhatt assured shopkeepers to resolve their problems at the earliest.

Minister proves his mettle

Yamunanagar: The success of the Gauravshali Bharat rallies in Sirsa and Jagadhri has raised the stature of Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar within the party as he successfully discharged the party assignment of coordinating both the rallies. The BJP is holding these rallies in all parliamentary constituencies of the state on the completion of nine years of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. As per political observers, both the rallies were successful.

Contributed by: Ravinder Saini, Deepender Deswal, Mukesh Tandon, Parveen Arora and Shiv Kumar Sharma