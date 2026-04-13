Haryana Diary: Congress leaders quizzed on RS poll cross-voting

Ambala: The cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election by five Congress MLAs and action to be taken by the party continue to be the major queries before the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC president Rao Narender Singh who have been on visits to grain markets in view of the ongoing wheat procurement season. During the recent visit to Naraingarh, the Assembly constituency being represented by Congress MLA Shalley Chaudhary, who was also issued a show-case notice for alleged cross-voting, Hooda and Rao Narender faced media queries regarding the action recommended, and Shalley’s denial of cross-voting. While the Congress leaders said that the recommendation of the disciplinary action committee has been forwarded to the party, they demanded resignation from the MLAs facing allegations. Meanwhile, a war of words is getting intensified among the supporters of the Naraingarh MLA and the leaders seeking action against the MLA.

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FIR against MLA fuels speculation

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Jhajjar: The naming of Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats, in an FIR related to a violent incident during the foundation ceremony of Lord Parshuram Bhawan on April 5 has led to a political stir in the region. The controversy further intensified after Vats alleged the involvement of local leaders from both ruling and Opposition parties, prompting political observers to speculate about the possible names behind the incident. The issue has become a topic of intense discussion, especially in the backdrop of CM Nayab Singh Saini attending the wedding of Vats’ nephew just before the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

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Sports couple parts ways

Hisar: After a bitter feud and police cases, celebrity sports-couple boxer Saweety Boora and kabaddi player Deepak Hooda officially parted ways by mutual consent in a Hisar court. Both were present during the proceedings where Saweety stated it was no longer possible to live together. Though Saweety had sought Rs 50 lakh alimony and Rs 1.5 lakh monthly maintenance, the divorce was finalised without compensation, says a source. They tied the knot in 2022, but their relationship deteriorated in February 2025 when both levelled serious allegations against each other.

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Minister eats ‘prasad’ sitting on ground

Yamunanagar: Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, lives like an ordinary person. Recently, he joined a religious programme (bhandara) held to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in the famous Chitta Hanuman Temple in Yamunanagar. He sat on the ground with other people and ate ‘prasad’. When people praised this simplicity, he said that Lord Hanuman’s life inspires devotion in people and this event was a symbol of social harmony and unity.

2 Cong events leave party workers confused

Karnal: Congress party workers in Karnal were left puzzled on Sunday as two separate programmes were organised one after another, both chaired by Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda. The first programme was a felicitation ceremony of Hooda which was organised at Shakti Puram by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president Suresh Gupta. The second, an Annadata Baisakhi Milan Samaroh, was hosted by District Congress Committee (Urban) president Parag Gaba. Both witnessed strong participation by Congress leaders, workers and supporters, turning the day into a show of strength for both sections of the party. Party insiders admitted that both programmes created confusion among workers about which to attend, but the turnout reflected the enthusiasm of the workers. Political observers say while the two events pointed to coordination gaps within the party, the large gatherings highlighted Congress’ ability to mobilise support in Karnal.