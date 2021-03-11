Haryana Diary: Congress MLAs hailed for raising issues

Jhajjar: Congress MLAs — Geeta Bhukkal from Jhajjar and Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak — earned praise from the people of their area for raising local issues prominently at the recently concluded Assembly session. Bhukkal cornered the government by showing the pictures of the dilapidated Jhajjar city roads. Acting promptly, the authorities repaired the roads the very next day. On the other hand, Batra succeeded in highlighting the issue of waterlogging, proposal for shifting of court complex and eviction notices served to residents of Gandhi Camp for constructing a road.

A hands-on Home Minister

Ambala: Though the District Grievances Committee meetings are held at the district level, hundreds of complainants from across the state reach Ambala so that they can raise their issues with Home Minister Anil Vij. The minister has earned the reputation of resolving the issues of many. Hence, the complainants seem to be largely satisfied with the fact they are able to discuss their issues with the Home Minister, claim the sources. This explains how they have no option but to run from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. -

Painting town with patriotism

Yamunanagar: The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has failed on several fronts, including providing basic facilities, such as good roads and sanitation facilities, to its residents. However, despite failing in providing basic facilities, the authorities of the MCYJ have been successful in instilling the spirit of nationalism among people. The teams of the MCYJ have installed national flags at most of the public places in twin cities and distributed them in a number of residential areas also. Even the trees planted along roadsides have been painted with the saffron, white and green colour, creating a vibe of patriotism. The irony is that the residents are still hailing the efforts of the MCYJ authorities for taking a step towards nationalism.

Officials embarrassed over ‘fake’ advt

Hisar: The top cops of Hisar, Jind and Sirsa districts were an embarrassed lot as some identified persons got a classified advertisement issued in a vernacular daily based in Noida, carrying mobile numbers of these police officials. The advertisement is about providing loans for works. Though the officials of the vernacular daily see it as handiwork of some notorious elements, who seemed to have booked the advertisement and got the numbers of senior officials published, the police issued notice to the newspaper seeking clarification. The advertisement is turning out to be an embarrassment for the officials as they continue to get calls about queries for loans.

Project or a bone of contention?

Faridabad: The project of construction of the peripheral road in the NIT zone of the city seems to have become a bone of contention between two MLAs in the city. While the Congress MLA from NIT Assembly segment has raised his objection over the reported changes in scope and specification of the project worth around Rs 100 crore, the BJP MLA from Badkhal has claimed that there is no irregularity in the project and is required to be completed immediately. The project was launched in February 2018 but has failed to be completed so far. The matter was also raised in the Monsoon session of the state Assembly recently.

