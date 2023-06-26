Haryana Diary: Debate on AIIMS project hots up

Rewari: The political debate over the AIIMS project became hot after Union Minister Rao Inderjit recently claimed all necessary formalities regarding the project would be completed by July 15 and thereafter, he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take his time for laying its foundation stone. Reacting to it, former minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Yadav said when the BJP government failed to lay the foundation of the project in the past eight years then how could one expect that it would do so in the next one year while the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti, which had been raising the issue for a long time, claimed the government wanted to linger on the issue till the parliamentary elections that was scheduled for next year.

Deputy CM defends Shahabad MLA

Kurukshetra: Days after the BJP leadership targeted Shahabad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala, who had announced that he would resign from the post of Sugarfed Chairman to mark his protest against the non-procurement of sunflower on MSP, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala defended the MLA and said the MLA showed his moral responsibility by offering his resignation. Dushyant said because the farmers of his constituency were facing difficulty in selling their crop, the MLA came out in support of the farmers, he showed the courage and offered his resignation. It was his way of raising the demand, but the matter was discussed with senior leaders and the resignation was not accepted because the demand was met.

SEC probe into code violation

The controversy surrounding alleged violation of code of conduct in Faridabad by State Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma has intensified. The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an investigation report from the District Deputy Commissioner regarding the violation of the code of conduct issued for the Panchayat byelections. Sharma held a ‘Jan Samwad programme’ on June 19, 2023, at NIT, Faridabad. He made several official announcements. Congress MLA from NIT Neeraj Sharma had complained to the Election Commission regarding the violation of code of conduct and alleged the misuse of official resources. He has been insisting that BJP leaders were using official resources for party election campaigns.

Verbal exchange attracts media attention

Hisar: The ongoing verbal exchange between BJP MP Brijendra Singh and some JJP leaders, including Digvijay Singh, continued to attract the media’s attention. After Digvijay’s barb that some MPs were not even visible in their segments, Brijendra Singh during his visit to Hisar earlier this week stated that he did not deem it fit to respond to a person who had not even got elected to the post of sarpanch of a village till now. “Some persons are self-styled politicians of their parties”, he stated. Brijendra and his father BJP leader Birender Singh had shown keen interest in their home segment Uchana Kalan in Jind district which was at present represented by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and this was the bone of contention between the two leaders.

War of words between BJP leaders

Panipat: War of words between BJP’s two leaders over widening project of a road near a chowk in the Model Town area had become the topic of discussion in the city. Some shopkeepers raised the issue before the councillor that the level of the road that was being constructed by the contractor was low due to which the water would overflow on the road during rain. But the councillor said the tender was allotted on the direction of the city MLA while the MLA said the councillor didn’t care for the area, that’s why he directed the widening of the main chowk on Jatal Road but the councillor had only shortcomings to count. However, the work of widening the road was going on and it would be clear in the upcoming monsoon season whether the road would be submerged or not.

