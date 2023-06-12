 Haryana Diary: Differences set aside : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: Differences set aside

Haryana Diary: Differences set aside


Kurukshetra: Keeping their differences aside, several farmer leaders and unions came out in support of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh and his union after the police cane-charged farmers for blocking the national highway. Differences had come to the fore between Gurnam Singh and Rakesh Tikait during the agitation. Recently Tikait, who reached Shahabad to extend his support to the farmers, said, “Though our flags are different, we are fighting for the same cause.” Similarly, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), which was floated last year after many leaders left Charuni faction over the call of mission Punjab by Gurnam, also came out in his support.

Minister to MP’s rescue

Rohtak: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan came to the rescue of BJP MP from Rohtak Dr Arvind Sharma during a recent visit to the city. Both leaders of the ruling party were addressing a joint news conference in Rohtak. Reporters cornered the MP on the charges of the Rs-350 crore scam in the AMRUT scheme levelled by him in the past against his party government. At this, the Union Minister intervened, stating that Sharma was the local MP and he could be questioned in the issue anytime. “Hence, let us focus on the matter concerned with the conference,” Balyan added.

Khap, farm leaders upset

Jhajjar: The withdrawal of the sexual misconduct allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by a minor wrestler has come as a shock, not only to khap leaders, but to the farm leaders as well, who have been backing the protest since beginning. “It is unfortunate and disappointing. However, we’ll continue supporting the protest to ensure other wrestlers get justice,” said a khap leader.

Solidarity with farmers

Yamunanagar: Cutting across party lines, RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Kisan Sangh has expressed its solidarity with the protesting farmers who are demanding procurement of sunflower seeds at the MSP. On June 6, the police had cane-charged farmers near Shahabad as they had blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh NH. They claimed that the government was not buying their produce at the promised MSP. In a statement, a senior BKS leader assured the farmers that they stood by them.

Connecting with people

Karnal: With an aim to connecting with people, the BJP has launched a month-long ‘Maha Sampark Abhiyan’, under which party office-bearers, MLAs, MPs and senior leaders are reaching out to party workers and the public. The aim of the campaign is to strengthen the organisation keeping in view the upcoming elections of civic bodies, Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly. Besides, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already launched ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes and is holding meetings in different districts.

Contributed by Nitish Sharma, Sunit Dhawan, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Parveen Arora

