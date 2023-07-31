Haryana Diary: Gift for dedication

Rohtak: Eighty-year-old Nathi was taken by surprise when former minister Manish Grover arrived at his house in DLF Colony and handed him the keys of a new scooter, stating that it was a gift from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Nathi has been associated with the BJP for a long time, and he used to reach every programme of the party on his scooter, which recently broke down.

Advocate (bar)red

Hisar: The removal of a member from a WhatsApp group of the Hansi Bar Association annoyed him to such an extent that he threatened the group admin of consequences. Though the secretary of the association, who is also the group admin, added him again, the issue could not be resolved. The secretary, however, got an FIR registered against the member under Sections 294 and 506 of the IPC.

Barrage of allegations

Ambala: After the recent floods, the government faced a barrage of allegations from the Opposition, accusing it of negligence and focusing only on cosmetic development. Opposition politicians, especially those preparing for the upcoming elections, visited the affected areas to extend their support to families in crisis, and made such allegations against the government.

Bhoja controversy

Karnal: The controversy between Rajputs and Gurjars over the lineage of Mihir Bhoja is intensifying day by day. It may not go well for the BJP as several leaders have already tendered their resignations in Karnal and Kaithal districts. Political observers claim that the majority of members of both communities have been supporting the BJP for years.

Being forced to pay!

Panipat: Paid parking under the flyover on the NH-44 has become a significant issue on social media. The district administration has allotted all 16 blocks under the flyover to a private contractor, a BJP leader, for Rs 31.31 lakh. The traders association, Sanyukt Vypar Mandal Samiti, has now started targeting BJP leaders on social media, claiming that they have already been forced to pay toll for the flyover.

