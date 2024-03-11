 Haryana Diary: Hisar MLA cornered by women : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Diary: Hisar MLA cornered by women

Haryana Diary: Hisar MLA cornered by women

Haryana Diary: Hisar MLA cornered by women


Hisar: While laying the foundation stones of various development projects in Hisar town on Saturday, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta faced an embarrassing moment when a group of women confronted him, complaining about the delay in water supply lines being laid in their locality under the AMRUT scheme. The minister assured them that the work would be expedited. Interestingly, the Hisar MLA is on a spree to inaugurate various projects, with the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner.

Wannabe MPs in ticket race

Panipat: The race to bag a Lok Sabha ticket is in full swing among all political parties. The aspirants are busy with hectic lobbying with senior party functionaries in New Delhi and Chandigarh. As many as 79 aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket for the Sonepat seat. A large number of aspirants are trying to get the BJP ticket for the same seat. The long queues of ticket-seekers in the ruling as well as Opposition parties have made the choice tough for senior party leaders in charge of finalising the list of candidates.

Deepender strikes emotional chord

Jhajjar: Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tried to strike an emotional chord with the electorate by holding door-to-door public contact programmes at Jhajjar and Rohtak. He not only relished ‘gol-gappe’ at a food cart and ‘kulfi’ at a shop in Jhajjar, but also took a ride in an autorickshaw in Rohtak. The Congress is yet to declare its Lok Sabha candidates, but Deepender has already announced his candidature from Rohtak.

Chinks in farm unions

Kurukshetra: The ongoing farmers’ agitation has brought the differences among the farmer unions to the fore. This became evident when the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) offered to form a joint committee of all farmer unions but got a poor response from the farmer leaders leading the agitation. Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher has accused SKM leaders and Gurnam Singh of not supporting the movement despite several attempts. However, Gurnam called it a half-truth and claimed that his union was kept away on the ‘excuse’ that he indulges in politics.

Ror community wants LS seat

Karnal: The Ror community, which has a sizeable population in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies and 20 Assembly segments, has urged the BJP as well as the Congress to give at least one Lok Sabha seat to the community, maintaining that they will support the party that accepts their demand. A meeting of the community leaders was organised at Ror Dharamshala recently, in which community leaders lamented that they have always been neglected by the political parties.

CM attends family functions of party leaders

Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been attending family functions of BJP leaders and workers these days. He attended the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri and the wedding of the daughter of outgoing Mayor Madan Chauhan. Before joining the HSSC, Khadri was an active BJP leader. BJP workers appreciate the Chief Minister’s gesture, saying that the participation of the CM in family functions boosts the morale of party leaders and workers.

‘Guarantee’, ‘jumla’ take centre stage

Faridabad: With the Lok Sabha campaign kicking off, the terms ‘guarantee’ and ‘jumla’ have taken centre stage on political platforms. While the ruling party leaders never miss mentioning the guarantees in the political slogans of the Central Government, the Opposition parties describe these as political ‘jumlas’. Recently, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan remarked that the election promises made by his party were actually guarantees and termed BJP poll promises ‘jumlas’.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized