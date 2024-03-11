Haryana Diary: Hisar MLA cornered by women

Hisar: While laying the foundation stones of various development projects in Hisar town on Saturday, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta faced an embarrassing moment when a group of women confronted him, complaining about the delay in water supply lines being laid in their locality under the AMRUT scheme. The minister assured them that the work would be expedited. Interestingly, the Hisar MLA is on a spree to inaugurate various projects, with the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner.

Wannabe MPs in ticket race

Panipat: The race to bag a Lok Sabha ticket is in full swing among all political parties. The aspirants are busy with hectic lobbying with senior party functionaries in New Delhi and Chandigarh. As many as 79 aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket for the Sonepat seat. A large number of aspirants are trying to get the BJP ticket for the same seat. The long queues of ticket-seekers in the ruling as well as Opposition parties have made the choice tough for senior party leaders in charge of finalising the list of candidates.

Deepender strikes emotional chord

Jhajjar: Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tried to strike an emotional chord with the electorate by holding door-to-door public contact programmes at Jhajjar and Rohtak. He not only relished ‘gol-gappe’ at a food cart and ‘kulfi’ at a shop in Jhajjar, but also took a ride in an autorickshaw in Rohtak. The Congress is yet to declare its Lok Sabha candidates, but Deepender has already announced his candidature from Rohtak.

Chinks in farm unions

Kurukshetra: The ongoing farmers’ agitation has brought the differences among the farmer unions to the fore. This became evident when the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) offered to form a joint committee of all farmer unions but got a poor response from the farmer leaders leading the agitation. Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher has accused SKM leaders and Gurnam Singh of not supporting the movement despite several attempts. However, Gurnam called it a half-truth and claimed that his union was kept away on the ‘excuse’ that he indulges in politics.

Ror community wants LS seat

Karnal: The Ror community, which has a sizeable population in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies and 20 Assembly segments, has urged the BJP as well as the Congress to give at least one Lok Sabha seat to the community, maintaining that they will support the party that accepts their demand. A meeting of the community leaders was organised at Ror Dharamshala recently, in which community leaders lamented that they have always been neglected by the political parties.

CM attends family functions of party leaders

Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been attending family functions of BJP leaders and workers these days. He attended the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri and the wedding of the daughter of outgoing Mayor Madan Chauhan. Before joining the HSSC, Khadri was an active BJP leader. BJP workers appreciate the Chief Minister’s gesture, saying that the participation of the CM in family functions boosts the morale of party leaders and workers.

‘Guarantee’, ‘jumla’ take centre stage

Faridabad: With the Lok Sabha campaign kicking off, the terms ‘guarantee’ and ‘jumla’ have taken centre stage on political platforms. While the ruling party leaders never miss mentioning the guarantees in the political slogans of the Central Government, the Opposition parties describe these as political ‘jumlas’. Recently, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan remarked that the election promises made by his party were actually guarantees and termed BJP poll promises ‘jumlas’.

