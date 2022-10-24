 Haryana Diary: Leader's son talk of the town : The Tribune India

Rohtak: The activeness of sons of former minister Manish Grover and his arch-political rival Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has become the talk of the town. Everyone was taken by surprise when the birthday of Grover’s son Himanshu was celebrated at various places in the city. His supporters organised a cake-cutting ceremony as well. Himanshu has also started attending functions in the absence of his father. Meanwhile, Batra’s son Siddharth, who is Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India, met shopkeepers at the Quilla Road Market to extend them his Diwali wishes.

Councillors open front against civic body officials

Ambala: Missing the VIP treatment, members of the Ambala Municipal Corporation, belonging to different political parties, have unitedly opened a front against the corporation officials. Unlike earlier occasions when the house members used to raise their objections and registered their protest, but later settled down, they have started staging walkout from meetings and are threatening to continue the same even at the coming meetings if the officials failed to mend their conduct with the members. Meanwhile, Corporation Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma termed the move of the members as a bad sign.

Letter to CM raises eyebrows of party leaders

Panipat: A letter to the Chief Minister by the name of an official of Municipal Corporation (MC), which went viral on social media, has raised eyebrows of ruling party councillors and leaders in the “Textile City”. In the letter, names of some ruling party councillors and leaders were mentioned and it was alleged that they were pressuring them to do things illegally. However, as the letter went viral, the official concerned, whose name was mentioned in it, immediately distanced himself from the letter and filed a police complaint. It said that he had not written any such letter and someone wanted to defame him. However, BJP councillors also said that the officials in the MC had knowingly blamed them and were only trying to save their skin.

Govt events ‘burden’ for officials

Faridabad: The decision to hold a public meeting (rally) by the ruling party just a couple of days after Diwali seems to have come as a cause of undue inconvenience for officials of various departments. They see it as an extra burden of work as arrangements have to be made for the programme scheduled to be held on October 27. Instead of having sufficient time for their family to celebrate the festival coinciding with a long weekend, the district authorities are busy in ensuring arrangements for the programme, even on Sundays, according to sources in the district administration. “I am unable to attend to my kids and family in the wake of the extreme work pressure for the past few days,” said an official.

