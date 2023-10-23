Haryana Diary: Local MLA gives felicitation event a miss

Hisar: The absence of JJP MLA from the Barwala Assembly segment Jogiram Sihag at the felicitation function of Asian bronze medallist wrestler Antim Panghal in Bhagana village, which is part of Sihag’s Assembly segment, raised eyebrows. Chief guest Energy Minister Ranjit Singh also raised the issue of his absence and said Sihag told him he was not invited to the function. The organisers added that they had extended the invitation to the MLA as well. However, the event drew a number of local leaders, especially from the Congress, who were aspirants for the party ticket.

Cong leaders begin canvassing

Rohtak: Even though Assembly polls in the state are due in October next year and the Congress is yet to declare its district units, its leaders have started canvassing for prospective candidates. During the inauguration of the Congress’s election office in Meham town here, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra appealed to the people to elect Balram Dangi as the MLA from Meham in the 2024 Assembly polls. Balram is the son of former minister and Congress leader Anand Singh Dangi, who lost the elections from Meham in 2014 to Independent candidate Balraj Kundu. In fact, Anand Singh Dangi wants to launch his son Balram into electoral politics in the coming Assembly polls.

Factionalism in Ambala unit of Cong

Ambala: Raising of slogans in support of leaders to show their strength has become commonplace at meetings of the Congress. After the factionalism that marred the meeting last month in Ambala Cantonment, similar scenes were witnessed recently in Ambala City when the party’s Ambala Lok Sabha in-charge reached here to take suggestions and assess the ground situation. The leaders belonging to the Selja group raised objection to the presence of new faces and outsiders at the meeting, which they said was not good for the party. This has triggered a debate over “real vs fake” Congress in Ambala. Meanwhile, the leaders belonging to the Hooda group also raised slogans in support of the former CM.

Arjun’s BSP entry rattles other parties

Yamunanagar: Former MLA Arjun Singh joining the BSP has left leaders of other political parties worried as the development may change political equations of the Jagadhri Assembly constituency in the coming elections. Arjun Singh has recently left the JJP. Belonging to the Gurjar community, Arjun was elected MLA on the BSP ticket from the Chhachhrauli Assembly constituency (now Jagadhri Assembly constituency) in 2005. The Gurjar community has a considerable chunk of voters in this constituency. Arjun may change political equations of other leaders if he jumps into the fray from this Assembly seat in the 2024 elections. The present BJP MLA and minister, Kanwar Pal, belongs to the Gurjar community and Adarsh Pal, an AAP’s ticket aspirant from here, is also from the community.

Hooda in fix over ‘Dy CMs’ remark

Rohtak: Former Haryana Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda seems to be in a catch-22 situation over his announcement of having four deputy chief ministers, including one from the Brahmin community, in case his party is voted to power in the state. Not only the ruling party, but also Congress leaders have decried the said statement. However, the two-time Chief Minister has reiterated his statement. Political observers feel that the stance adopted by Hooda is not in consonance with his character as he usually makes quite balanced and non-controversial statements.

