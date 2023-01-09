Haryana Diary: MDU's VC post becomes topic of discussion

Rohtak: Applications invited by the Department of Higher Education recently for the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) at Maharshi Dayanand University have become a hot topic of discussion among academicians and intellectuals as well as employees of the university. They are not only discussing the fate of the present VC, but also guessing the names of probables for the position. Interestingly, the development is also being debated on social media platforms. “Anything can happen in this era so wait till the appointment on the post,” writes Satish Tyagi, an intellectual and author, on his Facebook wall.

Hasty opening of roads an embarrassment

Faridabad: The recent inauguration of three road projects being carried out by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority at a cost of Rs 36.7 crore seems to have caused embarrassment to the department concerned as the work on these roads is yet to be completed, say sources in the local administration. Since the works such as the construction of drainage network, footpaths, cycle track and lighting was yet to be accomplished, it was only the main carriageway that was completed when these were inaugurated by the CM through videoconferencing recently, claimed the sources. The sources said this might have been done under political pressure, but this perhaps must be leading to some kind of embarrassment to the administration.

Human face of Yamunanagar police

Yamunanagar: Farmers witnessed the human face of the police during a dharna being held by the Bharatiya Kisan Union in front of Saraswati Sugar Mills, Yamunanagar, demanding an increase in the price of sugarcane. While taking part in the dharna, a farmer fell ill. The farmer started crying as he was feeling severe pain in one of his legs. An ambulance was called. But when the ambulance did not reach the dharna spot for a long time, Kamaljit Singh, SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar, came forward to help the sick farmer. He asked the driver of his official vehicle to rush the sick farmer to the hospital.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit boosts party workers

Karnal: The two-day visit of Congress former president Rahul Gandhi in Karnal district has boosted party workers, who were sitting at home for a long time as the Congress has notnot been in power for the past eight years. The party leaders and workers were seen on the roads on Saturday and Sunday to greet their leader Rahul Gandhi. The rousing welcome in Karnal city on Saturday by the party workers, supporters and also by locals also increased the heart-beat of the BJP leaders as Karnal is the CM’s constituency. The overwhelming response to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnal also took the Congress workers on Cloud Nine. Now, time will tell for how long the Congress workers and leaders will continue in the same spirit.

Hoardings of BJP leaders a talking point

Panipat: Hoardings at various locations of ruling party leaders in the Panipat urban constituency as ‘Nagar Sewak’ have become the centre of discussion among party leaders and city residents. Pramod Vij is the sitting MLA from Panipat Urban. However, elections of the Haryana Assembly is scheduled in October next year, but by hanging such hoardings, the BJP leaders have presented themselves in the race for the party ticket. It would be decided next year who would contest on the party symbol, but the political temperature is high here.

