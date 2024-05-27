Haryana Diary: Meham MLA remained ‘silent’ during Lok Sabha poll

Rohtak: Meham Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who has attacked the BJP government many a time in the past on different issues, remained inactive throughout the Lok Sabha poll. Kundu neither campaigned for any party/candidate in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency nor did he give any message to his supporters here. Since the Assembly elections are merely five months away, it seems that he is in no mood to take any step which might affect his plan for the Assembly poll. Hence, he chose to remain “silent” in the elections.

RaGa earned brownie points, says analyst

Rohtak: Addressing a rally in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised direct monetary benefits to the women of poor families and unemployed youth, apart from assuring farmers of waiving their loans and making a law to guarantee the provision of minimum support price (MSP). Rahul also promised to scrap the Agniveer Scheme on coming to power. His announcements elicited a rousing response from the gathering. Political observers say the credibility of the Congress leader has improved considerably in the past few years. “People have started to believe in Rahul. However, this was not the case till the 2019 General Election,” says Ranbir Kadiyan, a political analyst.

Ambala voters relaxed, candidates anxious

Yamunanagar: After casting their votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, voters are now in a relaxed mood in the state. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Along with the candidates of the Lok Sabha poll, the prospective candidates for the Assembly elections are also worried about the results of these elections. Political observers say they are anxious as the results of the Lok Sabha poll may impact the Assembly elections, which will be held in the state after a few months.

Congress factionalism comes to fore

Panipat:Factionalism in the Congress party is always at its peak and it was also seen on the polling day in Panipat. The booth management by the Congress has become the talk of the town. Several leaders were on the stage of Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Panipat. The poor management at several polling stations came to light after no one was found sitting at the Congress counters. A party leader attributed the poor management at the polling stations to inefficient organisation by party leaders in the state.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Sunit Dhawan, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Tandon

