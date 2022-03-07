Haryana Diary: Minister Sandeep Singh surprises fan with cake

Kurukshetra: Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs and former Indian hockey captain, gave a pleasant surprise to his fan Chirag, a youth with special needs from Pehowa. The minister went to Chirag’s house with a chocolate cake. Recently, Chirag had met the minister on Sandeep’s birthday and invited him to his house. He also expressed a desire to have chocolate cake. Sandeep said, “Chirag first met me during the 2019 elections. He hugged me and said that I will become the Captain of Pehowa. His gesture touched my heart. So to fulfil his desire, I went to his house with a chocolate cake.” Sandeep also promised to gift him a phone and a jacket like the one the minister wears. Chirag advised the minister that he should wear goggles.

Ticket seekers invite ‘big shots’ to tea

Jhajjar: Though elections for Jhajjar Municipal Council are yet to be announced, aspirants have started lobbying to get ticket or garner support of their party concerned. They are not only inviting influential leaders to tea at their homes, but are also leaving no stone unturned to prove themselves to be more “effective” than their competitors. The leaders are also liking the attention they are getting. “Those who left no opportunity in the past to criticise us are now appreciating us without hesitation. Even, they are now inviting us to tea as they know our recommendation is crucial to fulfil their desire,” commented a local leader.

Shopkeepers heave sigh of relief

Karnal: Congress workers’ action of raiding spa centres allegedly against “immoral activities” has attracted the attention of public. Congress workers led by national secretary Virender Rathore had alleged that immoral activities could not have happened without the involvement of the police. The businessmen who have shops near to these spa centres in Sector-12 also took a sigh of relief. They said that this action should have been taken by the police. Political analysts say the action of the Congress has charged up the cadre.

Dy CM’s visit leads to road repair

Yamunanagar: A visit by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to Yamunanagar district this week has brought some relief to commuters. His helicopter landed at a college in Jagadhri from where he went to a hotel to attend a meeting of businessmen and to the mini secretariat, Jagadhri, to hold a meeting with officers of the local administration. The condition of several roads of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and the district is very bad. However, the route that was finalised for the Deputy CM was repaired before his arrival. The people of the district say that the Deputy CM should visit the district regularly so that maximum roads could be repaired.

Leaders spar over Ukraine

Rohtak: Leaders of the ruling as well as Opposition parties are trading charges and firing salvos at one another over the evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students, from battle-torn Ukraine. The Opposition leaders are decrying the delay in bringing back the students stranded in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. On the other hand, those owing allegiance to the ruling party are going gaga over the government’s initiatives regarding the safe return of students. The Haryana Government’s Department of Information and Public Relations is also in overdrive. A recent press release titled “Students say ‘Thank You, Modiji’ on return from Ukraine” gives an idea of the department’s proactive stance in this regard.