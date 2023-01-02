Haryana Diary: MLA upset over nameplate at meeting

Palwal: One of the MLAs attending the meeting of the District Grievances and Redress Committee here raised the issue of “not getting due attention” as he could not find his nameplate on the conference table. As he raised the objection, the DC and other officials claimed that the nameplate of the MLA was very much displayed and it was not visible due to it being pushed behind a computer. This left the Cooperative Minister and other officials in an awkward position. The issue got resolved soon after the nameplate was displayed again, satisfying the MLA. “Such an objection is a cause for concern as the MLA had been supporting the state government from outside,” remarked a political analyst.

Transfer note irks ULB Minister

Hisar: Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta was irked when a person reached his meeting with an application for the transfer of a government employee. The minister stated, “Never come to me with a transfer note. It spoils my mood,” he said.

High drama in ZP chief elections

Ambala: High drama was witnessed during the election for the post of zila parishad chairperson in Ambala. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won just two seats in the 15-member House and had no male candidate for the top post. The seat was reserved for the male candidate (both BJP members were females), yet the BJP managed to get the top post with the help of an Independent candidate. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite winning three seats, kept struggling to ensure the participation of its chairperson candidate Makhan Singh, who was arrested by the Ambala police for an immigration fraud, in the election. AAP accused the BJP of misusing the government machinery, while the saffron party shrugged off the allegations and termed it to be AAP’s frustration.

Govt staff in fear of CM’s flying squad

Yamunanagar: The CM’s flying squad has conducted raids at the offices of several departments in the district in the past some months. On Friday, the flying squad conducted a raid at the office of the Municipal Corporation in Jagadhri. The team visited different branches of the MC office and checked files. During the raid, the team reportedly found flaws in several files. People say the employees in some departments are scared to sit in their offices these days. They think that they might also become the target of the CM flying squad or the State Vigilance Bureau anytime.

Opposition pulls up govt on family ID issue

Karnal: With names of scores of below poverty line (BPL) families that were earlier getting benefits under various government schemes being removed from the BPL list, opposition parties have got a new issue to corner the BJP-JJP government in the state. Local Congress leaders have already extended support to such families and announced launching of an agitation if the names were not included in the BPL list. INLD leaders are also approaching such people to extend their support. Former MLA and district Congress convener Lehri Singh and Haryana Minority Commission former Chairperson Tirlochan Singh have announced that they would protest if the names were not included in the list again. Many families have already created ruckus at the ADC office after their names were removed from the BPL list. They received messages in this regard. People alleged that their annual income was shown higher than Rs 1.80 in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) due to which their names were removed from the list.

Contributed by Bijendra Ahlawat, Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Parveen Arora