Haryana Diary: BJP MP Brijendra Singh leaves govt red-faced on Hisar airport issue

Hisar: The issue of airport in Hisar has taken a political turn with Hisar’s BJP MP Brijendra Singh putting up a question in the Lok Sabha and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation denying any proposal of starting international flights from Hisar at present. The Haryana Government has been projecting it as an international-level airport and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has aften made claims that the airport is of international standards. However, Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta, who is the Minister for Urban Local Bodies, said the MP should not have asked such a question in the Lok Sabha.

Cong leaders gear up for ‘Bharat Jodo’

Jhajjar: Congress MLAs in the district are leaving no stone unturned to ensure considerable participation of their area in Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” scheduled to enter Haryana from Nuh on December 21. Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal is not only holding public meetings in villages and city areas of her Assembly segment to invite the people for the yatra but also encouraging them to officially enroll with the yatra by submitting their Aadhar card. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has also addressed the party workers’ meet in Bahadurgarh town in this respect.

Yatra a booster for party leaders, activists

Faridabad: The ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which is due to pass through the state shortly, seems to have proved to be a booster to the faction-ridden party, say some political observers. Though every prominent leader of the party has been actively engaged in the mass contact programme to ensure maximum participation or association of the people with the yatra, it has certainly given a new energy to many local and district-level leaders, said a political activist.

Janta Darbar till late in the night

Ambala: Despite district-level grievances committee meetings and the CM window platform, hundreds of complainants from across the state reach Ambala Cantonment every Saturday to raise their grievances at the Janta Darbar hosted by Home Minister Anil Vij. The Janta Darbar which started around 10 am on Saturday, continued till around 1.20 am on Sunday. The long queues despite cold weather conditions were a testimony to the fact that the complainants looked up to the Home Minister for the solution to their problems. Anil Vij, who had got heat pillars arranged to provide some relief to the complainants last night, said, “The faith of the public is increasing and that is why they are reaching in large numbers. We keep listening to the problems till the last person is standing in the queue.”

BJP leader’s poll song viral on social media

Gurugram: Having scored a thundering win in Gujarat state elections, state BJP is all geared up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Working for the same, state co-head media cell Arvind Saini has released a poll song, “24 Mein Aayega To Modi Hi”. The song within hours of its release got viral on social media. The song in addition to enlisting achievements of the Modi government goes on to criticise arch rivals Congress and AAP for promoting corruption. The song according to Saini is an attempt to catch the young voters and is being well received on all platforms.

#BJP #Hisar