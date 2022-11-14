Haryana Diary: Yamunanagar officers heave a sigh of relief

Yamunanagar: The elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions were held in the first phase in Yamunanagar district recently. During the same time, Kapal Mochan mela was also organised. Around 10 lakh pilgrims took part in the mela. It was a challenge for the local administration to conduct both the events peacefully. Now, the officers of the administration have heaved a sigh of relief as both the events were conducted successfully.

‘Removal or replacement’ of Political Adviser

Faridabad: The replacement of the Political Adviser to the CM has fuelled speculations over the political career of the outgoing incumbent and some of the local leaders of the ruling party. Though sources close to the incumbent claim the replacement has been done for paving his way to be a candidate for the next Assembly elections, others see it as a removal as the post is a vital platform for projection in the political field amid the fact that less than two years of tenure has been left for the present government.

MC employees found absent from office

Hisar: The staff at the House Tax branch of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, were found absent when some applicants reached its office on Friday. An employee present in the office said all other personnel had gone to the lunch hosted by an MC official at his residence. When the matter was brought to the notice of the higher authorities, they found that none of the staff members had taken a leave on Friday afternoon. There are about 1,400 files pending with the House Tax branch.

AAP fails to strike balance

Ambala: After failing to strike a balance with the leaders who had joined the AAP a few months ago and got key posts in the organisation, the existing workers and leaders have either started leaving the party or keeping themselves away from the party’s activities. An AAP leader said: “The party must give weightage to the existing workers while giving key posts to the new people in the party.”

Defence Minister praises Khattar

Jhajjar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showered praise on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the unveiling of Prithviraj Chauhan’s statue in Kulana village. Describing Khattar as ‘saint’ and ‘cultured’, he said such a CM is rare as he has been working for the uplift of people.

